7 Old School Fashion Rules that You Need to Break this Winter

Gone are those days when you had to be skeptical about wearing White after Labor Day!

Gone are those days when you couldn’t wear hosiery with open-toed shoes!

That’s right! It is high time we bid farewell to baseless fashion rules or instead myths like these and lived life freely!

No short skirts after 40? No Thank You! That’s what we need to say to anyone who tries to impose unnecessary rules on women’s fashion in this 22nd century. Especially in street style where rules are all very personal to each individual. Because winter is too beautiful a time to live by limiting rules!

As rightly stated by Stacy London of What Not To Wear, “It’s not about should I wear it, it about does it look flattering on me?”

So without further ado, here are 5 old school fashion rules that you need to break this winter:

1. Never buy winter accessories online

This has got to be the number one rule to break this winter. People always head to their favorite clothing store well ahead of winter to get winter accessories. But here’s the thing. You get a million more varieties in terms of style and options online. You also get to order at the convenience of your home.



2. Graphic face masks are only for men

Face masks are a great way to protect yourself from the cold as well as from pollution. Now street style is all about edgy fashion. That is why new loud graphics are trendy. Not just with men but also with women. High-end graphics on winter accessories like face masks and T-shirts are all meant for women too, not only men.





3. Shoes and bags should always match

Your shoes and your bag should certainly go with the outfit you are wearing. But by no means should they match with each other. In fact, it is actually quite dull and unflattering to have your shoes and bag match. Unless you are going for some boring monochromatic look, shoes, and bags does not need to match.





4. No blingy eye gears

Bling is part and parcel of street style, and it includes every element of street fashion. From clothing to bags to shoes to even accessories like sunglasses, bling can be incorporated anywhere and everywhere. Sunglasses with metal spikes or rhinestones or even printed frames are all very much in fashion, and they are all for women too.





5. No leather in winters

This is an absurd rule that is not even practical really. Leather backpacks and bags are some things that can be used all year round. You did invest quite a bit in them so that you can use them in any season. All you need to do is be careful that your backpack doesn’t get too damaged from the harsh cold. You can always get them treated to be water resistant if you want to be safe.





6. No overalls anymore

Now I don’t know who came up with this rule, but whether or not to ditch overalls is more of a personal preference than an all-compassing rule, don’t you think?

If you are someone who likes the one-piece style of overalls, then that is what you should do, no matter what the society says. You can wear them all year round too if you want. Mix it up with a turtleneck T-shirt or maybe even a crew neck and some oxfords, and you are good to go!

7. Never mix metals

This one says that you should never wear two kinds of jewelry together. Like Gold and Silver for example. But I don’t know how that would work because we’ve got jewelry with both of them in it, don’t we?

We’ve got a lot of cute jewelry nowadays, and it would really be a shame just to be able to wear some of them. Unless you are more of a one-metal person by choice, it is ok to mix and match jewelry and wear them however you want. You can even layer them, in Gold, Silver and maybe even Bronze or you can wear Gold earrings with a Silver Bracelet.

Now apart from these, there are many other silly rules like no florals in winter or no shorts in winter, etc. that a lot of people follow. These may have arisen because perhaps flowers bloom in Spring and not in winter, and it would be chilling to wear short outfits in the winter. Sensible enough, true.

But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be wearing florals or shorts at all. It is up to you really.

Winter is a fun time, and there should be no limitations for men or women!

So which one of these rules will you be breaking this winter?