How to Chill Out After a Stressful Work Week

This past week has been a pretty stressful work week. Deadlines came back to back and everyone seemed to need something from me. Throughout the week, I tried my best to meet each deadline and complete all of my tasks. This did not work out well as I came home with a few things untouched. I was physically and mentally drained. I had to find ways to chill out at the end of the week or I would lose my mind.

During stressful work weeks, lunch breaks provide no relief and sometimes you have no idea whether you’re coming or going. I’m sure you all have had weeks like this before. Unfortunately, there is no way to escape a stressful work week. They may not come frequently, but you will surely have them whether you work inside or outside of the home. The best way to deal with stressful work weeks is knowing how to chill out when they are over.

Take A Nap

Having a stressful work week usually comes with very little sleep. Sometimes you work late nights and early mornings and sleep has to take a backseat to your work. Try taking a nap as soon as you get home from your long week. Resting will help replenish your energy and help you chill out after a stressful work week. Turn off all of your electronics and take a nap and you should feel refreshed and relaxed when you wake up.

Hang Out With Friends

If you need to breathe and let off some steam after your stressful work week, consider hanging out with your friends and having some fun. Call them up and let them know that you have had a long week. Invite them to a restaurant or bar with you for food and drinks. Choose one of your favorite places and just enjoy being around your friends. Catch up with each other and possibly meet some new people, but whatever you do, don’t talk about work. This night should be all about relaxing and having fun.

Have A Movie Night

Maybe going out isn’t your thing, or maybe you just want to be alone. In this case, grab a few Redbox movies or find something to binge watch on Netflix. Make your favorite snacks and drinks and watch something that makes you happy. Relaxing at home with movies is a great way to chill out after a stressful work week. You don’t have to be bothered with crowds if that’s not your thing and you determine when the night is over.

Take A Walk

Another great way to chill out is to go for a walk. Walking has been proven to relieve stress and it is also good for your health. Pay attention to the world around you as you walk and just enjoy every breath you take. Put your phone away and enjoy nature. Work should be the last thing on your mind and the stress should melt away.

Listen To Music

Music is one of my favorite ways to chill out after a stressful work week. Blasting music in my car and singing every word helps me forget about the week that I just had. Try to find upbeat music and get lost in it. Sing at the top of your lungs if you wish. Whatever it takes to help you relax and forget about the stress at work.

Order Takeout

When you’re feeling overwhelmed from work, the last thing that you want to do is go in the kitchen and cook. I like to think of these times as “special occasions” and order my favorite takeout for dinner. This means cooking is not on my to-do list and I’m able to take off my shoes and just relax. There are hundreds of food delivery services if the restaurant that you love doesn’t deliver so take advantage of them and allow your food to be delivered to you.

Read A Book

This is my absolute favorite way to unwind. I love getting lost in a good book for hours. When you get home from work, try grabbing a quick snack and jump into that book that you have been dying to finish. You can also read a self-help book on the topic of your choice. These books tend to help you find ways to avoid the stressors in your life and you may learn a few new techniques. Read as much or as little as you like as long as it is helping relieve your stress.

Drink Tea

Believe it or not, drinking tea has an amazing calming effect. My favorite tea is Stress Relief Tea by Yogi. This tea tastes so good with lemon and honey! When I have a long week, I run to my tea as soon as I get home. The smell of lavender fills my house and I feel so refreshed. It’s like my body finds a new wave of energy. If you don’t like tea, try drinking coffee or your favorite beverage. Drinking something that you enjoy is a great way to chill out.

Unplug

Sometimes we all need a social media and electronic break. It is not helpful to read Facebook drama or upsetting news while you are stressed from your work week. This could actually add more stress! Take some time to turn off your tv and disconnect from social media for a while. You may enjoy this peaceful time more than you think. Sit in silence for at least 30 minutes and just disconnect your mind. Our brains seem to be continuously working from the time that we wake up until the time that we go to sleep so try resting it after a long week.

Write

Writing is great therapy. You don’t have to write a poem or a short story, just write. Dump your brain on a sheet of paper with no rules. Write about anything that comes to mind and don’t think about spelling or punctuation at all. Brain Dumping is a way to work through the things that are going on in your mind and get them out. This has been proven to improve moods and take away stress. Set a timer for 15 minutes and write down any and everything you can think of. When you are done, you should feel like a weight has been lifted.

I know better than anyone that a stressful work week takes a lot out of you. Stress is inevitable, but it can be managed. Try these tips and find the one that works best for you. Although they won’t eliminate stress forever, you will know the best way to unwind after your stressful work week. I would love to hear what you do to chill out. Let me know in the comments below!

