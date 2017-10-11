So someone close to you is having a baby. How exciting! There is nothing more thrilling than a new baby coming and someone you can shower in gifts. However, before you invest in those baby size gold shoes, let’s think about what the baby really needs.

Soon to be mothers are often showered with gifts they don’t actually need. While they are of course grateful, there are more useful items they could have. So check out these 10 important items you should have before baby gets here. Oh and don’t worry, just because it’s needed, doesn’t mean it can’t be stylish!

*This article contains affiliate links, and we will be compensated for any purchase made by clicking on them. Thank you for supporting Miss Millennia Magazine!*

DIAPERS

You may think it is not exciting or as fun to just gift diapers but TRUST ME, that momma is going to need a whole lot of diapers. A newborn can go through about 10-12 diapers a day within the first month. A day! After that first month, they still will go through about 8-10 diapers a day. So you will be saving the soon to be parents a lot of money down the road.

You will even save yourself some money by buying it in bulk. You can get a 140 pack of Huggies! This is also something you don’t have to worry about someone getting them the same gift as you. You will never hear a soon to be parent complain about receiving too many diapers. If anything, you might get kisses because it is such a needed item before baby gets here.

Diaper Bag

Now, of course, you need something to put all these diapers in when parent and baby are out and about. Not to mention all of the wipes, bottles, ointments, etc. that will be needed as well. Soon to be parents are going to need a diaper bag before baby gets here.

Also as mentioned before, just because it needed, doesn’t mean it can’t be cute. I mean, just look at this super cute diaper bag on Amazon. It can hold up to 3 bottles and insulate them. It’s even waterproof! That soon to be momma would have the ultimate diaper bag and would thank you for the rest of her days.

Stroller

Having a stroller just makes sense because you obviously don’t want to carry the baby around everywhere. While the soon to be parents would develop some incredibly strong arms, we should save them the hassle. Plus, these days the strollers are so versatile and made like little Rolls Royce’s so the baby will be riding in style.

Goodness look at this Graco LiteRider Click Connect Stroller. The stroller is compatible with all Graco Click and Connect infant seats so you can easily transport baby from car to strolling down the street.

Car Seat

Which brings me to my next item, a car seat. Every soon to be parents are going to need a car seat to transport the baby around. When it comes to car seats, you want to get the best and one that can last for many stages of the babies life. So as mentioning the Graco Click Connects before, you should get a Graco Car Seat as well to go along with the stroller.

The Graco 4ever All-in-One Convertible car seat is good for 10 years to use! Plus it also has an easy latch system to make it easy to set up in the car. For as much use as you’ll get out of it, it almost seems like a steal! This car seat would be one genius investment before baby gets here.

Crib

The crib is also one of the most important items to get before baby gets here. You want to find one that is so comfortable and durable that the baby can sleep all throughout the night and give the parents reassurance of their child’s safety while they sleep. Just like the car seat mentality, why not get one that can convert throughout the baby’s growth so it will last even longer.

The Dream on Me Ashton 5 in 1 Convertible Crib converts from a toddler bed to a daybed, and finally to a full-size bed. The soon to be parents would get so much use out of this bed. Almost makes me wish adult beds came like this for that price!

Bibs

Bibs will cut down the times’ parents have to change the babies clothes from 30 times a day to at least 20. That may not sound like a huge difference but when it comes time to do laundry, trust it makes a difference. Plus, you can get super cute with bibs because there are so many nifty ones out there.

You don’t even have to buy the old cloth ones anymore. Check out these waterproof silicone bibs that even catch escaping food! They are soft and comfortable and easy to clean which is awesome. You could get a pack of 4 different colors and save the parents tons of money in laundry detergent.

Infant Tub

Infant tubs are a lifesaver when it comes to bath time. A normal size tub is too big and the baby will quickly outgrow the sink. There are these cute little tubs though that you can put in the normal size bath and put the baby in.

Fisher-Price has a handy 4-in-1 Sling N Seat (all about that convertible life) that has settings all the way from newborn to toddler. It is super easy to clean and dry and it comes with the cutest little toys. Fisher-Price has got your back.

Onesies

Onesies make life so easy during the first few months when you are changing diapers around the clock. Pure genius was struck when whoever it was designed those little snap buttons at the bottom to save parents time. I don’t think I’ve ever met a parent that didn’t use onesies with their babies because they’re that awesome.

Just like the bibs, you can find some super cute onesies to get. Haha just look at this newborn infant onesie. You’ll definitely be the coolest for showing up with this number.

Pacifiers

Pacifiers are a lifesaver for not only the baby but also the parents. Their magical wonderfulness can take a baby from throwing a tantrum to putting this is a peaceful snooze. Plus they work wonders when teething time comes around. This little pacifier with the giraffe and comes a 2-in-1. It not only soothes the baby but also provides a toy for them to play with.

Bouncer Seat

Lastly, one of the most important items you should get before baby gets here is a bouncer seat. Bouncer seats have been known to provide babies with mindless entertainment for hours on end. Just like the pacifiers also, babies tend to soothe themselves right to sleep in a bouncer seat.

My mom always talks about how she would place me in mine and within 30 minutes I was passed out. Fisher-Price is again for the win with the Baby Bouncer that also plays music and has calming vibrations. Plus, the seat pad is machine washable.

So be sure to get started on getting these items before the baby gets here. There is nothing worse than scrambling around trying to get these after the baby has arrived. Be that great friend/sibling/relative and get these items for the soon to be parents in your life.

Resources:

Parents

New Kids-Center