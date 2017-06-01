The hype over millennials doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon and there are good reasons for that. Being the largest living and working generation in the US, millennials are criticized and talked about in regards to any choice they make and any set of rules they decide to follow. To make my own contribution to this rapid-fire talk, I made a decision to write about what I know especially well: the trend of millennials renting over buying homes.

As a result, here is a short article meant to explain why millennials are ditching homeownership and becoming the generation of renters. But before you learn why things are moving towards the epoch of renting, make sure you know that homeownership has been on the decline for the last few years and millennials are responsible for the biggest part of the trend.

And it turns out that there are plenty of reasons why millennials believe that renting is a better housing option. But to save you time and effort, I whittled the long list of reasons down to a short one. Read on to learn why millennials are not dreaming of buying a house with a backyard and what they are dreaming of instead.