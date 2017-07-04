Listen Up, Millennials: You Need a Future-Proof Career

We know that many people are just looking for any type of job to become independent: But really, if you have the choice – and you do – you should holding out for a position that will be as secure in twenty years as it is today. What do we mean? We’re talking about automation: or “robots”. It’s hard to predict with too much accuracy, but some experts think that as much as 40% of jobs might be taken by artificial intelligence in the next two decades. Which basically means we’re the first generation in quite a while that has our future livelihood threatened in advance. Here are a few robot-proof positions – and how you can get into them.

Technology

Just because the robots are here, it doesn’t we’ll all take a back seat. There’ll still be plenty of jobs – probably even more than there are now – for people who understand technology; how to repair it, how to create it. If you’ve already got a decent level of proficiency when it comes to computers, take a course that teaches you how to write code and then move onto more advanced skills.

Anything in Healthcare

There’ll be robots infiltrating certain aspects of healthcare, but it will be in conjunction with nurses and doctors. Making their lives easier, rather than replacing their roles. This is because the human is too complicated to be put in the hands of a robot, and in any case, patients need the human factor when it comes to healthcare. If you think that medical school might be for you, get in touch with college admissions consulting services and start your journey toward this robot-proof profession. And don’t forget: healthcare is rewarding in its own right anyway.

Giving Back

Of all the positions that don’t require extensive training, none are as robot-proof as the jobs that “give back.” This could be getting involved with social care projects, working in elderly homes, and teaching. The last one is particularly interesting: while there has been some talk of automation, the complex nature of teaching and getting results makes it unlikely. If you think that this type of work might be for you, volunteer in a school or other related jobs and see what you think. Teaching others is almost as fun as learning yourself!

Engineering the Future

The world’s going to face a lot of issues in the future. There’ll be the effects of climate change to deal with, which will include rising tides, water and food shortages, and the like. Humans are unlikely to sit back and watch this happen! There’ll look for answers, and there’ll be turning to engineers to solve the problem. If you like a challenge and have the type of skills needed to become an engineer, look at interning with an engineering company or taking a postgraduate course in the field.

Talking with People

We’re a long way off from a world like ‘Ex Machina,’ in which a robot was almost able to pass off as a human. As such, there’s going to be plenty of positions for people who understand other people and how they might fit into the broader world. This will create a demand for human resource managers, especially as companies find it more difficult to find people with the skills they need to progress. Human resources can be an entry level position, so look for openings that would eventually lead to becoming a manager.

Using Data

This is a job that will work in conjunction with robots. There’s a lot of data out there – more than anyone knows what to do with, in fact, but they’re slowly figuring it out. In the future, there will be even more data, which will be collected by machines. They won’t be able to make sense of it the same way a human could, however, and they’re going to need people to decode it. If you think you’d be pretty good at finding patterns in large amounts of data, read up on how to become a data scientist and make robots your future colleagues.

The Main Skills

If none of the jobs above appeal to you, then don’t worry: you can invest in skills rather than one particular job. If you can leverage your human factor (i.e., be human), learn how to think creatively and how to use design, and create new products, you’ll be fine. Oh, and there’s one more skill that will be indispensable: being open and always willing – and able – to learn: it’ll help you keep up with the times.

Conclusion

Hopefully you’ve found some useful career advice in this post, because today it’s not just about finding a job you love: it’s about finding a job that you love and will still exist in twenty, thirty years. Always keep one eye on the future when you’re job-hunting and you’ll be well-prepared!