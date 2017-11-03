There’s something energizing about the changing of the seasons. Fall is no different. It’s a great time to pick up some new, good habits. Maybe it’s the cooling air, the changing leaves, or the anticipation surrounding the upcoming holidays.

Millennials as a whole are concerned about their financial well-being, seeking to take ownership of their health, socially aware, and eager to make their mark in the world. If you are a member of this progressive, independent, and forward-thinking generation, why not take advantage of the new season to pick up these eight good habits.

1. Volunteer Once a Week

As a millennial, you may be doing this already. If not, perhaps you are donating to a charity through work, or volunteering a few times per year. Why not turn your occasional generosity into something more regular. There are organizations in your community that need, reliable, hands-on, boots on the ground help.

Food banks need people to sort donations and help clients select the food they need. Homeless shelters need people to man the front desk, pass out supplies, or simply lend a sympathetic ear to lonely people. If there’s an animal shelter nearby, you can be sure there are cages to clean and animals to walk. So, get to it! Clean up a park, play cards with folks at a retirement home

2. Start a Savings Account That You Control

Depending on your employer, you may already be contributing to a 401K or other retirement savings plan. That’s great, but it doesn’t help you to develop financial self-discipline. The 401K is automatic, so you never miss the money.

It’s time to start your own savings account. You can use it to create an emergency fund, save for vacations or other ‘wants,’ or to pay down debt. You’ll learn to move money into your savings every time you get paid, and you’ll learn the self-discipline to ignore the temptation to dip into it.

3. Embark on a Real Exercise Plan

Half of the people who own gym memberships never go. If you’re sheepishly recognizing yourself as one of those people, it’s time to make a change. You’re paying for a gym membership! Get what you’re paying for.

If the gym isn’t your thing, that’s fine too. There are plenty of other options. Ride your bike. Take up jogging. Get off the train a few stops early and walk into work. The weather is cooling down, and it’s a great time to get outside and take ownership of your health.

4. Create And Follow a Career Goal Action Plan

This is a great time to think about where you are in your career, and where you want to be. If you want to move up the corporate ladder, that’s great. Opening your own business is wonderful as well. It’s also okay if you simply want your job to provide you with the means to live an enjoyable life. Whatever you want, is great. But, you need a plan to make it happen.

Will you need to return to school? You might want to find an online essay writer if your schedule is too busy. If you aren’t happy with your current job, polish off your resume and start looking. Most of all, write out your career goals along with a workable plan of action.

5. Be Mindful

● Debt

● Political Unrest

● Career Uncertainty

● The Environment

● Pressure to Marry or Start a Family

● Relationship Troubles

Millennials certainly have plenty of reasons to feel stressed out, off kilter, and worried for the future. Sometimes it’s simply a day to day interactions and stressors that are the worst. There are many things you can do to take the edge off, but only one that is truly proven to work. Scientists have discovered that mindfulness meditation can change the way your brain works.

This form of meditation involves getting in tune with any physical or emotional sensations that you are feeling in a given moment. By acknowledging them, you are better able to control your reactions and interactions.

6. Eat Plants

No, you don’t need to go full on vegan, unless that’s your thing. It’s just that a diet that is heavy in plant-based food is better for the environment, and better for your health. In fact, the diet that has been scientifically proven to improve health and result in consistent weight loss is the Dash diet. This diet focuses mostly on plants with a small amount of lean protein.

To make this a habit, you can:

● Start the work week with Meatless Monday.

● Make ½ of your plate vegetables at each meal.

● Try a new fruit or vegetable each week.

● Incorporate vegetables into soups, pasta dishes, rice, and casseroles.

7. Engage in Learning

Of course, you’re willing to learn if it means improving your job prospects. This isn’t what this is about. Learning should be a habit that you regularly engage in so that you become a better citizen and well-rounded person.

Take a class in something that interests you. Find a hobby or interest and learn as much as you can. Find an educational podcast to listen to on your way to work. Attend a TED Talk in your area.

8. Pursue Relationships Like It’s Your Job

How many times have you, your friends, or family members promised to get together more often only to never follow through? How often do you find yourself with a friend or significant other, only to be existing in the same space without interacting?

Relationships are important. In fact, they’re likely one of the top 3 most important things in your life. In spite of this, many of us simply let them exist without putting any effort in. Make it a habit to regularly connect with your people in meaningful ways.

Conclusion

New seasons are perfect for new starts. Work some of these healthy, life-improving habits into your life! You’ll be better off for your efforts!