5 Things You Need to Prep for a Healthy Day

This is a sponsored post written by me on behalf of Bumble Bee® Seasoned Tuna Pouch with Spoon.

I have heard that if you start the day in a healthy way, you are more likely to make healthier choices throughout the day. I must admit this sounded like BS to me when I heard it. But then I put a routine in place to test this method and was shocked by the results. It worked!

Not only was I making healthier choices during the day, it became almost instinctual. I reached for an apple instead of candy. I went for a walk instead of working endlessly. I have teamed up with Bumble Bee® Seasoned Tuna Pouch with Spoon because I want to share a few of my tips I learned on prepping for a healthy day.

Healthy Meals and Snacks Prepared to Go

Do you know what the hardest part about bad food is? How convenient it is. When you are busy and starving, you reach for whatever is there. And often that is something that is ready to eat right now. I cannot tell you how many times I was literally craving a salad and opted for something less healthy because I simply did not feel like doing the work to cut up all the veggies for it. I’m not proud of this. But it’s the truth! One way to combat this is having a healthier set of foods that are ready to eat.

I typically spend a little time on Sundays making healthier meals and snacks for myself throughout the week. I do some juicing, make a few salads and prepare some healthier snack alternatives. Lately, something I’ve been in the habit of doing is getting the Bumble Bee® Seasoned Tuna Pouch with Spoon.

These things are perfect for lunch or as an in-between snack. They come with a spoon and you don’t have to worry about refrigerating it or warming it up. You can take it with you wherever and have a snack on the go. They are perfect if you are busy and find yourself starving. And I love how delicious each of their flavors are! My favorite is the Spicy Thai Chili. If you want to learn more, you can check them out here.

Exercise First Thing

I cannot speak highly enough about early morning exercise. It is the last thing you want to peel yourself out of bed for, I know. But it is so rewarding. I’ve done weights, yoga and gone running in the mornings and the results are the same. I feel awesome after my morning workout. And then you realize that once you finish that workout, there are still plenty of people still in bed and you’ve already accomplished something. The two feelings together are priceless and make you want to get up every morning to exercise once you’ve tried it once.

Make a Plan for Breaks

I know this seems counterintuitive, but taking breaks is the best thing you can do to stay productive. If you are feeling tired or strained, take a walk or a nap even! You’d be surprised at how much more productive you’ll be once you return. Now if you are a workaholic like myself, the best way to ensure you take breaks is to plan ahead for them. Literally, put them on your calendar. That way you don’t have to feel bad about taking them. Just take them. You will get so much more done in the day and you may be able to squeeze in a short walk or nap in the middle of the day.

Photo by Namphuong Van on Unsplash

Have a To-Do List Ready

One thing I make sure to do the day before is to make a to-do list for myself for the next day. What does this have to do with being healthy you ask? How about maintaining our mental health. I go into every day knowing there is a mountain of work for me that I will not be able to accomplish every day.

Photo by Glenn Carstens-Peters on Unsplash

Making a reasonable list for yourself makes it easier to not only focus on what is important but also to keep your stress in check. Even if you did not finish the big project today, you put a dent in it. And if that is exactly what you planned on doing today, then there is no need to feel guilty about it.

Take a Moment to Breathe

Lastly, start your day with a little meditation and reflection. Everyone has their own way of doing this whether it be with journaling, meditation or just doing a breathing exercise. It is imperative to just let your mind be.

We are distracted so often with computers, phones, TV, books, etc. There are a lot of things competing for our attention. You owe it to yourself to do a little reflection. I typically write in my journal about what I’d like to accomplish that day and also talk through the things I am grateful for.

There you have it. I dare you to incorporate these 5 things into your day for just a week and see how it feels. I guarantee you’ll feel energized, positive and healthy! Cheers to good health.

This is a sponsored post written by me on behalf of Bumble Bee® Seasoned Tuna Pouch with Spoon.