Is Your Dream Home Away From the City?

The city lifestyle is a busy one that has no brakes. If you live and work in a bustling location, then you’re living life in the fast lane. There’s always a sense of immediacy when you live in a city; you can get fast food delivered to your home in under 30 minutes, your online deliveries come within just one or two days, and you have access to a vast network of public and private transportation to get almost anywhere in the world.

With so much convenience and so much immediate feedback on what you do, you’re pretty much living in the fast lane of life. However, that speed can catch up to us sometimes and we might feel exhausted from the fast paced lifestyle of a city dweller. However, that doesn’t mean we have to burn ourselves out and hate our lives. That’s why we have hobbies, vacations, and fun nights with friends!

But have you ever wondered what it would be like to move away from the busy lifestyle of the city? Could you imagine what it would be like to not have lights everywhere, to not hear the sounds of car horns at night and to get away from the smog and air pollution that fills our lungs?

A different quality of life

Don’t believe people that say city life or rural life is better or worse than the other. They’re entirely different things, and it takes a while to adjust to the other if you have been living in one for a long time. For instance, if you heavily rely on local stores, instant deliveries and fast internet speeds, then you’ll have a hard time adjusting to the rural life.

On the contrary, if you absolutely love a slower-paced life that involves leisurely walks to the local grocery store, soothing bike rides across country scenery and you could cope with a slower internet connection, then you’ll get the benefits of having a more active lifestyle, cleaner air and a more tranquil environment by making a move.

Taking the plunge

If the rural lifestyle sounds good for you, then it’s time to take the plunge and start looking for homes for sale. However, where do you even begin? If you’d like to keep your job, then you’ll need to look for a cost-effective way to commute to work. Keep in mind that depending on the location, you could be commuting for several hours a day and it’s something that not everyone can stomach.

If you plan to move further away to completely escape the city lifestyle, then you’ll need to look for alternative ways to make money. For instance, you could change your job, you could work from home or you could even start a business. Moving home often means changing your career, so keep that in mind before taking the plunge and selling your home for a new one. If possible, try and rent a location for a while and treat it as a holiday home so you can get a good idea of what it’s like to live in a more remote location.

Some people could never live too far away from a big city, but for others, it’s their preferred way of life. Even if you grew up in a big city, don’t knock the rural lifestyle until you try it! It’s all about finding the environment that best suits you.