Why You Need to Start Planning Spring Break Now

This is a sponsored post written by me on behalf of Apple Vacations for IZEA. All opinions are 100% mine.

Can you believe it is already November and we are only months away from the New Year?? I mean the time has gone by so incredibly fast. Now imagine that if the holidays came barreling at us this quickly, that can only mean the same for Spring Break! Most Spring Breaks run sometime in late March early April. So you know that once the New Year hits, people are to start planning their trips. Why not jumpstart on planning it now?? There are so many perks to planning your Spring Break now! So here are just a few top reasons why you should start planning your Spring Break Now.

Availability

One of the best reasons for planning your Spring Break early is that you will almost be guaranteed availability. I can promise you that if you wait until February March time to plan this trip, most places will be completely booked. So for example, the Dominican Republic or the Caribbean is such a popular Spring Break destination because of the beautiful scenery. Everybody knows that. If everybody knows that, don’t you think that everybody will be trying to book somewhere to stay there.

Now I know what you’re thinking, “Oh but wasn’t the Dominican Republic hit by both hurricanes? No one is going to want to head there so I should be fine.” Well actually Punta Cana, one of the Caribbean’s most popular beach destinations, was not affected at all by the hurricanes. If anything, the island will be severely impacted economically if vacationers decide not to go there.

So now knowing that popular destinations like the Dominican Republic are still on the table, you will definitely want to get started on your planning!

Cost

Cost is another huge point on why you need to get started planning now. Between flights, accommodations, activities, and food, the prices can become astronomical. So if you start early, you can find these things relatively cheap before the rise in demands raises the prices. Or a perfect solution to this would be to book with Apple Vacations who provides All-Inclusive packages to places such as the Dominican Republic (see what I did there *wink*). The All-Inclusive Apple Vacation includes round-trip airfare, hotel accommodations, round-trip airport transfers, and the services of an in-resort Apple representative. So instead of having to make reservations or plans for every part of your trip, you can just make one booking and the rest is taken care of.

There are some great deals to Punta Cana on AppleVacations.com now so go take a look! See it really pays off to get started planning now.

Research

Because you have already booked your perfect Spring Break, or at least began planning it. You get to spend that time that everyone else is panic booking to do some research. You can research where you’re going and what you want to do. I don’t know about you but this is my absolute favorite part. I like to make printouts of the scenery and post it on my bedroom wall as an escape for when I’m having a really crappy week. So imagine a picture of Punta Cana on your bedroom wall (like the one above), which is best known for its endless stretches of white sandy beaches, restaurants, and world-class spas. Looks like paradise, right? Yeah, I don’t know how you would ever leave your room.

Already Planned

Having a trip that is already completely planned is one of the best feelings there are. It comes dangerously close/might surpass putting on fresh pj’s and getting into a bed with fresh sheets. Yeah, you know what I’m talking about. Knowing that you have already done the hard work of planning and can just literally enjoy yourself when you get there is amazing.

It would be even better if you book through Apple Vacations to get the All-Inclusive Package. You will feel like complete and utter royalty on your vacation because you would never have to pay for anything! I feel like that is the whole point of Spring Break is to feel like royalty. You finally get a break from all-nighters, binge studying, and 8 am classes that you rightfully deserve. So why not book it all now and be swept off your feet when Spring Break arrives. Treat yo self!

So if you want to have the best Spring Break and make the absolute most of it, get started planning now! There are just too many perks that come with starting now for you to miss.

*If you do want to support the impacted islands of the Caribbean, donate to Tourism Cares or Hispanic Federation, where 100% of the donations are going to affected areas*