No Cheats, No Lies, Just Faster Weight Loss

There are a lot of different tactics to try and tackle weight loss. Many of them promise fast results and gloss over what you might be sacrificing to reach them. Crash diets, diet pills and self-imposed deprivation is getting more and more traction amongst certain groups. But these so-called “cheats” rarely work. To lose weight quicker, you can’t let ignorance lead you into paths that just don’t work. You have to tackle the diet from every angle. You need to know what to cut, what to keep, what to add, and how to change not just what you eat but how you eat.

Know that metabolic rate

A lot of people deal with metabolic issues that impact how easy it is to lose weight. It might take more work, but these issues will never make it impossible to reach your goals. Regardless, getting an idea of your basal metabolic rate is crucial. It changes depending on your sex, your weight, and how often you exercise. However, those are all just factors that lead to an understanding of how many calories you should look to stay below. On the other end, your resting metabolic rate, which is the number of calories your body needs, no matter what. Go beneath this and not only are you putting some vital functions of your body at risk, but your body will go into starvation mode, actually making it more difficult to lose weight.

Drink matters too

What you eat is hugely important. Diet accounts for 80% of weight loss, with exercise contributing the other 20%. But what you drink and how you do it can have as much of an impact. You might be eating healthy, but if you’re drinking copious amounts of soda every day, you’re still likely to put on those pounds. Water is essential, but it can hard to stick to water alone. Supplementing it with alternatives like Skinny Tea doesn’t just make it easier to drink healthy. Teas can also improve your chances of losing weight thanks to caffeine and flavonoids that empower your metabolism, meaning that your fat burns easier.

Have fun

Psychology is as important a part of the science side of dieting as nutrition and calorie counting. This is where the sustainability of the diet comes into question. Already, we’ve mentioned how teas and other healthy alternatives make it easier to stick to water most of the time. But giving yourself the occasional treat when dieting also plays a huge role. The occasional indulgence can make it easier to stay focused, too. The key is to plan them once a week instead of giving yourself a “free pass” here and there. Not only when you indulge, but how you do. Move into healthier treats as you go on, as well. Instead of a tray of brownies, go for just one. Instead of a milk chocolate bar, try a dark chocolate one. The same psychology goes into exercise. The gym doesn’t work for everyone. You have to find the exercise that you enjoy enough to keep the motivation to keep it up.

Cut the cravings

Cravings are another part of your psychology when dieting that can make it far more difficult than it needs to be. Ignoring them isn’t going to make them go away. But you can trick your mind so that they’re less prevalent. Those occasional indulgences can be a part of that. But it’s been proven that food-like aromas have a tendency to trick the brain as well. After you’ve had your dinner, light a vanilla candle. Traditional wisdom might say this would make you feel hungrier, but the truth is that it slowly convinces your brain you’re full. Just make sure that you’ve actually eaten before using those scents.

Get real NEAT

It can be hard to find the motivation to exercise every day. If you’re working, studying, looking after a family, then you don’t want all your free time consumed by your need to exercise. Instead, get smarter about how you burn those calories. Non-exercise activity thermogenesis, or NEAT, is all about making the little changes and taking the little opportunities for burning calories throughout the day so you’re constantly managing more activity. Sitting up instead of lying down, scheduling five minutes every hour at work to get up and move around. Doing exercises under your desk. Pacing when talking on the phone. There are a lot of ways to fit NEAT into your life.

The truth is that diets take a degree of effort, changing not just the components of your food but the habits revolving around them. The tips above can make it a lot easier to change those habits while keeping weight-loss both consistent and sustainable.