How to Do a Skin Detox in Just a Few Weeks

If you’ve been wanting to see an improvement in your skin whether it is to limit blemishes, reduce breakouts, heal eczema or just have softer supple skin I thought that the idea of doing a skin detox would be great. I don’t know about you but whenever I hear the word detox it sounds like this extreme ritual to cut out all the bad things and swarm your body with the good stuff. While I do believe that some of that are necessary to do a cleanse of any kind, it does not have to be so extreme. Doing a detox can be as simple as increasing the nutrients in your diet all while cutting out a few bad things here and there. I do believe that a skin detox will work wonders for my dry skin and I hope it will for yours too. Read on to discover what I found. Switch to an Irritation Relief Lotion If you’ve never heard the term Healing lotion, you are in luck! I’ve had the opportunity to partner with GOLD BOND® Ultimate Eczema Lotion and it works wonders! It is an Eczema relief lotion but helps with dryness, peeling, itching redness, irritation and relieves itching. One issue I have is my skin is very dry on my legs and feet, so I was very excited to try this brand of lotion. In a clinical study of eczema sufferers 8 out of 10 people who tried the lotion saw and felt significant skin improvement in 2 weeks. 8 out of 10 experienced significant relief of dryness, scaling, and roughness in 2 weeks. 9 out of 10 experienced significant relief of redness/irritation in 4 weeks. The blend is steroid-free and patented and was accepted by the National Eczema Association. it is available at all major mass, drug and food retailers; $9.99. You can also get it online here.

Monitor Your Diet

We couldn’t talk about a detox without mentioning diet. Very much of a detox happens from the inside out. Let’s talk through what you should be and shouldn’t be eating. First, let’s talk through what not to eat. You want to stay away from animal fats, dairy, white bread, fast foods, and sugar. Many of these foods have inflammatory properties and could be initiating a skin flare up without your knowledge. Cutting those things out for a week gives you a chance to know for sure. The next thing you want to do is make sure you are feeling up on leafy greens at each meal along with foods packed with antioxidants like blueberries, goji berries, dark chocolate, and pecans. Antioxidants protect us from damage caused by free-radicals.

Drink More Water

Photo by Jez Timms on Unsplash

This one is so important because I think many people simply do not drink enough water. A few symptoms of dehydration include dry, chapped lips, clammy skin, dry mouth, dry skin, and increased sleepiness. Drinking more water will help you keep your skin moisturized from within and keep your organs running properly. The best way to determine how much water you should have in a day is by taking your body weight and multiplying it by 67%. Whatever your number is is how many ounces of water you should have in a day. A few tips on drinking more water is to drink two glasses before each meal and having a glass when you first wake up and before you go to bed.

Start Sweating

Photo by Clem Onojeghuo on Unsplash

Lastly, you need to sweat. Now it is important to recognize the drinking enough water part before you get to the sweating part. Sweating is a great way to detox because it is another way to relieving the toxins from your body. There are many ways to sweat, whether it be through running, yoga or aerobics. One of my favorite ways to sweat is in the sauna, especially after a workout. Remember when you are doing some heavy-duty sweating, you should be drinking, even more, water than usual. I typically have a 48- ounce canteen of water I finish before leaving the sauna after 20 minutes or so. Healthy skin is definitely possible, and with these tips above I am certain you have the ability to flush out the toxins and begin living a life of soft, moisturized skin. Do you have a skincare tip you’d like to share? If so leave it in the comments below and you are entered to win a $100 Visa Gift Card!

Entry Instructions:

No duplicate comments.

You may receive (2) total entries by selecting from the following entry methods:

1. Leave a comment in response to the sweepstakes prompt on this post

2. Tweet (public message) about this promotion; including exactly the following unique term in your tweet message: “#Sweeps” and “#SweepstakesEntry”; and leave the URL to that tweet in a comment on this post

3. Blog about this promotion, including a disclosure that you are receiving a sweepstakes entry in exchange for writing the blog post, and leave the URL to that post in a comment on this post

4. For those with no Twitter or blog, read the official rules to learn about an alternate form of entry.

This giveaway is open to US Residents age 18 or older (or nineteen (19) years of age or older in Alabama and Nebraska). Winners will be selected via random draw and will be notified by e-mail. The notification email will come directly from SheKnows via the [email protected] email address. You will have 2 business days to respond; otherwise, a new winner will be selected.

The Official Rules are available here.

This sweepstakes runs from 10/19-11/30/2017.

Be sure to visit the brand page on SheKnows.com where you can read other bloggers’ posts!