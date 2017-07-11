Working from home has its perks. I make my own hours, which means I can choose how many breaks I want. I save a ton of money on gas not having to commute to work. I drink a ton of water without being embarrassed about going to the bathroom every 30 minutes.

But one of the nicest perks of working from home is I have full control over what I eat that day for lunch. And since I am a vegetarian this is big for me.

Sadly, I cannot stay in my home all the time, and on the days where I am meeting people to interview, networking events and managing freelance clients I find that I do loose a bit of control in how healthy my meals are for a given day. Why is it so hard to find real food on any given day without feeling sick from all the grease, artificial ingredients, and artificial sweeteners? Well, I finally had enough and decided it was time to get smart about how to eat better when I am on the go. I partnered up with our friend’s at Fazoli’s® to come up with some important tips on how to eat better on the go. Check out my tips below.

Plan Ahead

First and foremost, it is best to plan in advance. If you know you will be out all day, you need to plan for it. I make a habit of packing healthier snacks to keep me away from the unhealthy temptations out there. I regularly pack pretzels, an orange or apple and maybe sunflower seeds. Just enough brain food to keep me going if I need a little pick me up.

Another thing to do is to do a little research around where you are going to be to fit in a decent lunch break for yourself. On the days where I am really busy, I skip lunch altogether and do not realize it until about 5pm. Make a point to schedule in a time for lunch if you are going to be out all day.

Drink Enough Water

This one is huge for me. I drink a ton of water at home, so I regularly carry 3 different 24-ounce bottles of water in my car with me that day just in case I run into a few places where water is not available. I use a water chute that keeps my water cold for 24 hours. These really come in handy if you are out of the house most of the day. I highly recommend it! And remember that if your lips are feeling chapped, that is already a sign of dehydration, so drink up!

Pick a Fast Casual Restaurant as opposed to a Fast Food Restaurant

Lastly, when you have your lunch, that you put on your schedule, make sure to choose a place that uses ingredients you use at home; Not MSGs or artificial flavorings. They should use whole foods like cheese, vegetables, and grains.

I know what you are thinking, “Where the heck am I supposed to find a place like that?” And you have your options. One place that I recently tried that was fast and fresh is Fazoli’s . I recently went here with Chris after a day of shopping and I was very impressed with the food quality and their Naturally Italian Initiative where they worked closely with nearly 50 suppliers to guarantee that a total of 81 artificial ingredients, colors and preservatives were eliminated from its food menu.

As of June 19th, Fazoli’s food menu is completely clean of all artificial sweeteners, flavors, preservatives, and colors. The food came quickly, (within 10 minutes of sitting down) and it was hot and fresh. And I cannot speak highly enough of how friendly and accommodating the staff was.

I ordered the lasagna but forgot to mention that I wanted it with the marinara sauce instead of the meat sauce since I am a vegetarian. I was greeted by a very apologetic employee who said she would bring out a fresh plate of lasagna meat-free! And she did so very calmly and with a smile on her face. They were just very authentic!

My meal came with a salad and a drink and I was just smitten with how much of a good value it all was. Since we had so much food we ended up taking our leftovers home along with a couple of slices of cheesecake, YUM!

And the best part was that I felt like a had a very authentically Italian meal at a great price. If you were thinking about trying out their new menu, you can get a $3 off $10 coupon by going to the link here.

Now that you know how to eat better on the go, eating out and about should not have to be hard, but sometimes it really is difficult. I hope these tips helped you make better eating decisions when you are on the go! Have you ever eaten at Fazoli’s? What has been your experience there? Let us know in the comments!

This is a sponsored post written by me on behalf of Fazoli’s®.