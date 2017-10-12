It’s back to school season. As students pick out new pencils and fresh notebooks, you don’t have to feel left out. Even if you’re no longer in school, there are still plenty of ways to keep learning. One of the easiest ways to do that is through YouTube videos. Check out these 9 YouTube channels that will make you smarter.

1. Crash Course

No matter what subject you’re interested in, Crash Course is a great place to start. It’s run by John and Hank Green, who you might recognize from their popular Vlogbrothers channel. The channel features tons of different series to check out. You can learn about anything from Mythology to Astronomy to Computer Science. Each video is about 10 minutes long, and they’re all super interesting. In them, the brothers break down the information into easy to understand language and explanations. Check out the channel here!

2. SciShow

Another awesome one of the YouTube channels run by Vlogbrother Hank Green is SciShow. Unlike Crash Course, SciShow doesn’t follow a course-like format. Each video stands on its own, and each video is about some cool science phenomenon. Videos cover everything from weird animal teeth to the truth about French fries to almost anything scientific you can imagine. It’s nothing like your boring high school biology class. Plus, you can pick and choose exactly which videos you’re interested in. Check out the channel here! And if you like it, check out some relevant books on the topic, like Mind = Blown: Amazing Facts About This Weird, Hilarious, Insane World .

3. CGP Grey

CGP Grey’s channel is another one of the great informational YouTube Channels that you should check out. This channel covers nearly anything you might be curious about. From videos about the difference between England and the UK to ones explaining the simple solution to traffic, there’s something for everyone. Plus, he makes videos explaining relevant current events, such as Brexit and the Electoral College. CGP Grey also explains everything with awesome visuals. Grey animates each video with images explaining the concepts that go along with his easy-to-follow explanations. So, no matter what you’re interested in, go check out his channel and see if there’s a video that strikes your fancy!

4. ASAP Science

Going back to science YouTube Channels, if you’re interested in cool science facts, you should check out ASAP Science. Like CGP Grey, their easy-to-follow videos are full of visuals. They explain everything while illustrating what they are saying on a whiteboard with helpful pictures. And they cover everything from living on Mars to whether binge-watching is bad for you. Like SciShow, they make science way more interesting than your high school classes ever were. You can watch videos about topics that are actually relevant to your life. So, go check it out! And if you enjoy their channel, check out some relevant, cool science books, like Women in Science: 50 Fearless Pioneers Who Changed the World .

5. How to Adult

Everyone here at Miss Millennia Magazine is just trying to learn how to adult, and we’re not alone. If you like our content, you’ll like the YouTube Channel How to Adult. They cover important topics like how to do your taxes and how to do laundry. But they also cover equally important millennial concerns like how to combat work stress and how to ask someone on a date. The hosts Mike and Emma are friendly, relatable, and helpful, and make you want to keep watching more. Plus, the channel is one of the many YouTube channels produced by John and Hank Green, so you know it’ll be good content. Go check it out!

6. Sexplanations

How was your Sex Ed in school? Not great? So few people are really well educated in school about sexual matters. That’s why YouTube channels like Sexplanations are so important. Sex therapist, Lindsey, hosts the channel and she explains everything in non-judgmental, matter-of-fact way. She covers all kinds of topics related to sexuality. From sex with disabilities to the importance of consent to all kinds of techniques, Sexplanations covers almost anything related to sexuality you can imagine. So, if you’re curious about your body, go check it out!

7. Mental Floss

Do you like our list articles? In a similar format, the YouTube Channel Mental Floss is a list show about all kinds of cool things. John Green hosts this channel in the most adorable studio. He explains everything in an easy to follow way, with a healthy dose of humor thrown in. The videos range from 34 Historical Fashion Facts to Why Did We Stop Going to the Moon and everything in between. They also have fun videos where they test out life hacks to see if they work. So, if you’re looking for a fun way to spend some time and learn some cool facts, check out the Mental Floss channel! And if you like their content, check out some of their books, like mental_floss: The Book: The Greatest Lists in the History of Listory .

8. The Art Assignment

If art is more your thing than these science YouTube Channels, you should check out the Art Assignment. The channel takes you all over the world to different art exhibits. But they don’t just talk about art in museums. When the crew travels to other cities, they discuss the architecture all over the city as well, such as the metro station architecture in Washington, DC. They also upload videos discussing individual artists, such as Georgia O’Keefe and Ai Weiwei. If you’re at all interested in art, go check out the channel to learn all about it! And if you want to learn more, check out some books on the topic, like The Story of Art .

9. Healthcare Triage

Healthcare is a hot topic today, but it’s definitely not an easy one to grasp. That’s where the YouTube channel Healthcare Triage comes in. The host explains healthcare topics in an easy to understand way. They have great videos explaining what health care systems are like all over the world. But the channel doesn’t just talk about health insurance. They also cover topics like whether marijuana is harmful and violence in video games. If health care is something you’re interested in, check out the channel! And if you want to read more about it, check out some books on the subject, like An American Sickness: How Healthcare Became Big Business and How You Can Take It Back .

So, there you have it: 9 YouTube channels that will make you smarter. No matter what you like learning about, one of these should spark your interest. So, go out there and start learning!

