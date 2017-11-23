Gifts for the Competitive Friends in Your Life

This article contains affiliate links, and we will be compensated for any purchase made by clicking on them. Thank you for supporting Miss Millennia Magazine!

I bet the second you read that title you had a few friends come to mind. Yeah, you know the ones I’m talking about. The friend that might walk a little faster because they like to win at walking. The friend that may eat quickly so they can finish before you. Or even the friend that will study weeks in advance for a test so they can do better than you. Not for their own educational gain but for the sheer satisfaction of wanting to one-up a little.

Yes, we all have that friend. And what’s funny is all of those examples came from one person in particular in my friends’ group haha. So trust me I know what I’m talking about. While they may drive us a bit insane, they are still our friends, and with the holidays quickly approaching, you need to get the perfect gift for your competitive friends. So check out these gifts that can quench the thirst of your competitive friends.

A Fitbit

Getting your competitive friend a Fitbit almost seems like a no-brainer. I truly believe that Fitbits were created with competitive people in mind. Not only will your friend be able to track their exercise daily but can also challenge other people. Yeah, no joke! The Fitbit allows you to challenge other people with Fitbits to either a weekly or daily challenge to see who has been moving more. I have a Fitbit, and my family often does challenges.

Now I’m not too much of a competitive person, but my family is, so I would see my mom pacing around the house trying to beat my cousins out of first place. It’s perfect for a competitive friend too because they don’t realize they are getting in their exercise while trying to dominate. And what is so perfect is you can get them one without breaking the bank!

Active Gear

Now with all that competitive energy with the Fitbit, they are also going to need some active wear. Athleta has some super cute active apparel that can keep up with your competitive friends. So not only will they be winning in being active but also by looking super cute. I’m not just talking about some nice running leggings and sports bras. No. Athleta has sweatpants, sweatshirts, sneakers, hats, water bottles; you name it. And it is available in all shapes and sizes (plus, petite, tall).

A Planner

One of the worst feelings for anybody is being behind. Drowning in responsibilities and commitments is just the worst. Now imagine this for a competitive person. They are “losing” in life, and that is just unacceptable. A perfect gift for them would be a planner. But not just any planner. You could get them an AT-A-GLANCE weekly, monthly, desk, wall or personal notebook planner. And not only that but it can be super cute. I know without a doubt that my super competitive friend would probably cry if I gifted her with a planner because she LOVES staying on top of things. I bet the competitive friend in your life would be pretty happy as well.

Grammarly Subscription

Let me tell you a little story first. So one of my competitive friends loves to be the first to volunteer to help people with things. For one, she genuinely enjoys helping people. Two, she likes to be first to do anything. We were planning a baby shower for a fellow friend, and she was the first to offer to make a banner. She took her time, added a few swoops of the words to look extra fancy and to have people be impressed that this was by far the best banner to ever exist. Day of the baby shower, the banner is hanging up, and she is proudly taking in people admiring her banner because she knows she has won. A lady comes over and points out to her that she had spelled “Congratulations” as “Congradulations.”

The moral of this story is get your competitive friends the gift of proper spelling and grammar. While this may be embarrassing for anyone, it was amplified for my friend because it felt like a huge loss. Be the hero and get them a subscription for Grammarly which automatically scans any and all writing for grammatical errors and misspelled words.

The 5-Minute Journal

Speaking of journals before, the 5-Minute Journal is no ordinary journal. It helps you to focus on the good in your life, become more mindful, and live with intention. This journal is like a miniature pump up that they can carry around with them and help them to slay the day. I don’t think there is a better gift for a competitive friend. You would literally be giving them the gift to start and end each day on a high note and be winning at life.

There is also the Productivity Planner which helps them to prioritize and accomplish tasks to make the day more satisfying. As I mentioned before, there is nothing more satisfying than accomplishing things, especially for a competitive person.

Yoga Subscription

Now this one is honestly a gift for both of you. Bear with me here, and you will see how. Being a competitive person can be stressful because you are constantly trying to win in everything you do. It stresses me out even thinking about it. There could be no better gift for them than the gift of unwinding.

Yoga Download can help them to do just that from the comforts of their home. Your friend can relax and stretch out the tensions of the day leading them to a more relaxed life. Here is where it is a gift for you as well. While you love this person, they can also be just too extra for you. If they are relaxing and unwinding with some yoga, that is a win for you as well.

So, quench the thirst of your competitive friends and get them some of these awesome gifts. You will ultimately be the winner of gift giving (see what I did there lol).

