Your Loved One Will Adore These Apple-Inspired Gifts

The iPhone X was launched just in time to make it to the top of holiday wish lists around the world, but Apple addicts hoping to find this premium handset under the tree are going to be disappointed. The basic 64GB model starts at $999. As the most expensive iPhone ever, it’s not exactly something the average gift-giver can afford.

Your heart may want to spoil the Apple lover on your list, but your wallet stops you from making the budget-busting purchase. That doesn’t mean you’re stuck being you a Scrooge this year. There are plenty of ways to impress the iPhone addict on your list without spending a grand on gifts.

Take a look at this guide to satisfy every Apple fan and budget.

Touchscreen Gloves

The holidays arrive on the winds of Old Man Winter, which can make it difficult for even the most persistent texter to send off their intended message. Save your loved one from frozen fingers by giving them a pair of Mujjo Double Layer Touchscreen Gloves. They pull double-duty as a functional pair of cold-weather gloves and an accessory that works with the capactive touch tech in every iPhone, including the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus.

On the inside, fleece lining guaranteed to keep their fingies warm. On the outside, silicone dots to improve grip and work magic on the touchscreen. They’re designed to work under every wintertime condition, including rain and snow, so they’ll keep your loved one warm without compromising their ability to text or play a round of Words with Friends.

iPhone Decal

For some people, the minimalist design shared by billions of people around the world is part of the appeal of owning an iPhone. For others, it can be a frustrating concession to get the UI and OS they want.

Variety is the spice of life, and now it’s a gift you can give them during the holidays when you design a customized iPhone decal in premium colors and textures. It’s a relatively thin accessory that won’t upset the sleek lines of the handset, but it will most definitely shake up the typical iPhone look when you opt for decals like bright carbon fiber, Game of Thrones-inspired dragon skin, and rustic mahogany. Once you see how easy it is to customize, you’ll want to make your iPhone 7 Plus unique with a personalized decal, too.

This kind of style is exclusive to the folks behind dbrand, the same people who created the first-ever skin compatible Grip case, a carbon composite attachment. Should you upgrade your customized iPhone decal, its patented impact tech and unparalleled tech means their iPhone will stay safe in their hands, even as they text with their gloves in the snow.

A Power Bank

For every person who obsessively charges their iPhone, there’s another who never checks their battery levels until it’s too late. If your loved one has a guilty habit of leaving the house with just 1% battery, they could do with a portable power bank they can pop into their bag, purse, or pocket.

These devices can store enough juice to recharge several iPhones depending on their output abilities, size, and price. While you can spend a pretty penny on the largest, most powerful of backup batteries, sticking to a modest power bank doesn’t mean you’ll skip on quality too. You’ll have to shop around to see which one fits their habits the best, but the Aukey 20 000 mAh Portable Power Bank is inexpensive and comes with enough power to charge the iPhone 7 4.5 times. It also comes with dual USB ports, so your loved one can charge two devices simultaneously without seeing a drop in speed.

iPhone Dock

Whether they’re an inspiring baker who tests out recipes they find online, or they’re a workaholic who needs their phone at hand whenever they’re at the computer, your loved one will appreciate the practicality of an iPhone dock. It props up the handset at a convenient angle, so its screen is easy to read, all while charging its batteries.

An iPhone dock — like the power bank above — comes in a variety of designs and budgets, so take a look at reasonable options that offer functionality without a huge price tag. Earlier this year, MacWorld made a list of the best iPhone docks on the market. Their top marks went to Apple’s own Lightning Dock, but you’re sure to find inspiration in their guide if you prefer to steer

iPhone 7 Air Pod strap

Now that Apple has embraced wireless headphone technology, there’s no turning back. Both the iPhone 8 and X have this design feature (or flaw, depending on who you talk to). While another win for those who love the Cupertino-based company’s streamlined design style, it’s a loss for the absent minded and clumsy, as these wireless Air Pods are incredibly easy to misplace.

The iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus Air Pod strap will keep these tiny ear buds safe. Operating much like the chain that holds eye glasses around your neck, these straps fasten to the pods and keep them secure around your loved one’s neck, so they never accidentally lose them again.

Conclusion

Tim Cook may think the iPhone X warrants its $999 price tag, but few budget-wise shoppers agree with the CEO. If Apple’s flagship handset is out of your means this holiday season, don’t worry. You don’t need to get your loved one the most expensive phone in the world. You can show them you care by leaving a practical, stylish gift under the tree.