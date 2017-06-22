How Writing a Blog Can Help You Get Your Dream Job

Try to think of the most important thing that connects Millennials. Sharing. They are sharing bits of their lives every single day. The content they like, the photos they post on social media websites… everything is part of the sharing process.

When you get to the point of job searching, sharing is still necessary. You need to share your skills, interests, and goals with the world. And you have to do it the right way. That’s when blogging gets into the picture.

Can you write? If you can, that will help you make the transition from college into the real world. How? Blogging will teach you about professionalism, hard work, and goal-oriented mindset. Through your blog, you’ll launch yourself into the world of candidates that are attractive for the positions you aim for. The job offers will come to you.

I know this from a personal experience. After finishing college, I was struggling to find a job I liked. I tried few, but none of them felt like the real thing for me. That’s why I started doing something I liked: writing and maintaining an essay writing blog. I was sharing my tips and insights, and that project soon became serious. It got me to the job that feels like the real thing.

You probably have a question: how? How can you start a blog that will help you get your dream job?

The Steps to Success: How Blogging Can Get You Your Real Job

Step 1: Focus

Before you can start blogging with success, you need to face a serious challenge. What do you want to do? How do you envision your dream job?

Do you want to be a marketing expert? A professional photographer, maybe? A web designer? Whatever your answer is, it’s important for determining your niche. Your blog needs a niche! You’ll be posting focused content that will keep the audience coming back for more.

Pick a niche that’s close to your interests, but is also linked to the job you want to have.

Step 2: Choose Your Platform

Will you develop your blog on Blogger, WordPress, or another platform? Choosing a host is not as simple as it seems. Make sure you know how the blogs on different platforms look like, so you’ll choose the one that’s closest to your vision.

Step 3: Do Your Magic

Once you have your blog all set up, it’s time for real work: blogging.

Go ahead and look at some of your favorite blogs. What do you notice? The most popular blogs feature high-quality content. They answer the reader’s questions and help them solve problems. That’s the first thing you’ll need to do: post top-quality content.

You’ll notice something else: the most successful blogs provide frequent posts. The regular publishing schedule shows dedication. That’s the kind of blog you’ll go to when you need answers from a particular niche.

When you start a blog with great content and frequent posts, a potential employer will see your focus and commitment. Maintain a regular posting schedule you can keep up with. You don’t have to post every single day; however, one post per week is the least you could do.

Step 4: Spark Discussions

When you’re blogging, you’re not talking to yourself. Your readers will have questions and comments regarding the topics of your post. You should support such discussions and provide more value in the comment section.

When a potential employer sees this, they will realize you embrace criticism, facilitate discussions, and provide meaningful answers to important questions. In other words, they will see your problem-solving skills.

The Emotional Side of the Blogging Project

Do you have a vision of your future? It seems like Millennials are struggling with that aspect of their lives. They have too many interest and too many options. At the end, they lack focus. Blogging will help you find that focus! Once you start posting content, you’ll help the readers solve various problems.

You’ll keep learning about what interests you. You’ll become a better candidate for any position. Blogging will help you maintain an emotional commitment to your goals. You’ll go deeper and deeper into your interests. Any employer will notice that passion.

In addition, blogging will help you improve your writing skills. In the era of written communication, those skills are crucial for getting a job. You’ll be writing business reports, reviews, social media updates, and many other types of content for your future employer. Everyone is looking to hire Millennials with great writing skills.

Are you ready to give it a shot? The best thing about blogging is that it’s free. Anyone can start a blog. Can anyone succeed? No, only the best ones do. It takes a lot of effort and commitment, but you can do it. You’ll get great results in return! Pick your niche and start working on your blog today!