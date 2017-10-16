13 Frugal DIY Ideas That Are Easy To Do

When it comes to DIYs and crafting, I wish I could say I was more skilled. I save tons of adorable seasonal crafts and decor inspiration to my Pinterest boards but rarely get around to actually making any of them. The reasons: time and money. Though I love creating, I’m actually not very artistic when it comes to execution of projects, so I rarely want to spend multiple hours and lots of money on something that will probably turn out wonky. Thankfully, there are crafty bloggers out there who get me. Keep reading to learn more about all 13 frugal DIY ideas.

1. How To Make Tassel Trim Pillows…The Easy Way

Tassel details have become quite the trend in home decor. Now you can bring this fun and colorful look into your house without dropping a ton of money! All you need is a pillow, a needle and thread, a hot glue gun, and some tassel garland to make these magazine-worthy accessories. Learn More at From Play Dates To Parties.

2. 4 Fun and Easy Chalk Paint Projects

In case you don’t know, chalk paint is a favorite of DIY queens. It has a super durable formula and dries with a matte finish, making it ideal for rustic-looking crafts. You can make it yourself or buy chalk paint at most craft and hardware stores in an array of color. Just apply a few layers of paint to the outside of the jar, then sand it if you want a distressed appearance. Then add your favorite flowers, plants, pencils, or even cooking utensils for instant, stylish organization. Learn More at From Play Dates To Parties.

3. How to Make Photo Magnets: An Easy & Inexpensive DIY!

These cute magnets are some of my favorite frugal DIY ideas on this list. I love decorating my refrigerator with magnets and collect them from my travels. But store-bought magnets can get expensive and aren’t as unique as these creations! This craft puts all those stellar Insta shots to good use and is pretty darn easy to make. You could even use this idea for one-of-a-kind holiday cards or save-the-dates! Learn More at Where The Smiles Have Been.

4. DIY Chalkboard Flower Pot

Want a quick project that will look cute indoors or out? You can make this sweet flower pot in under an hour and with very few (very cheap) supplies. These are so simple to make, you’ll want to create one for every season and holiday! Learn More at Jennifer Maker.

5. DIY Easy No Sew Throw Pillow

If you’re like me and have no sewing skills, you’re not automatically out of the crafting game! This pretty throw pillow will give even the grungiest couch a touch of class, and it requires zero sewing. Just whip out that glue gun and you’re good to go. Don’t like the country feel of burlap? Try making this project with a different fabric (think denim or corduroy) instead. Learn More at Ann’s Entitled Life.

6. Easy DIY Upcycled Tray Project

One of the most fun parts of crafting is making something out of something else. Also known as upcycling, this process can turn a rusty old antique store find into a unique decor piece. This simple project transforms an old wooden tray into a pretty and practical decor item. Learn More at Ann’s Entitled Life.

7. Galvanized Metal Summer Door Hanger

Equal parts rustic and chic, this door hanger looks complicated but is stupid easy to make. Because this project uses artificial flowers, you can hang your pretty creation inside or out for a touch of color all year round. Just change out your flowers for a seasonal look! Learn More at Huckleberry Life.

8. DIY Framed Pin Cushion

Another awesome upcycling project, these are both fun and functional. Even if you don’t sew, you could use them to display your pin collection or just as handmade art. These pretty pin cushions would make a cute gift, especially for moms, grandmas, or aunts. Learn More at Huckleberry Life.

9. DIY Oogie Boogie Inspired Trick or Treat Bags Perfect for MNSSHP | #DIY #Halloween #Disney

Inspired by the Oogie Boogie, the villain from The Nightmare Before Christmas, these easy-to-make sacks have so many possible uses. They, of course, are ideal for trick or treating around Walt Disney World or at home, but would also work as fun gift bags! Wrap up treats for guests at your Halloween party or use for holiday gifts to your favorite Tim Burton fan. Learn More at Mamas Geeky.

10. DIY Fall Burlap Ribbon

Need a cheap and easy way to spruce up an old pillow? Try making this fall-inspired ribbon. You can use your creativity to customize your project and add an instant autumnal touch to your home, too. This project proves that frugal DIY ideas can also be a snap to make! Learn More at FrugElegance.

11. Quick Fall Decor Tip: Easy Monogram Pumpkins

I love all things fall, especially pumpkins! This simple DIY project gives your regular fall decor a chic makeover. All it takes is a sticker and a pumpkin, so this project fits into even the tightest budget. Learn More at FrugElegance.

12. Easy DIY Brushstroke Lamp Tutorial

I am not too proud to admit that knock-off versions of designer items are ok by me. Who can tell the difference? Get the look of a super fancy lamp for a fraction of the cost with this DIY project. With a little paint and a bit of ambition, you’ll soon have a unique and beautiful piece all your friends will be jealous of. Learn More at Dash Of Jazz.

13. Pillow Talk: Money-Saving Throw Pillow Tips + DIY

One of the easiest frugal DIY ideas on this list, these pillows are both cute and comfy! Because they can be made in one afternoon and don’t cost much, you can make cushions to match every mood, holiday, and season. Learn More at Dash Of Jazz.

The 13 frugal DIY ideas listed here are perfect for those of us working with both time and monetary budgets. Each one is quick and easy to do and won’t cost you an entire paycheck! Whether you want to make indoor or outdoor decor, something for fall or the whole year round, there’s something on this list for you.