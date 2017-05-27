We’ve all heard the saying, “you are what you eat.” While eating that chocolate chip cookie won’t literally turn you into a sweet treat, foods can have a huge effect on your body and mind. And there are some foods, known as “superfoods,” that are especially beneficial for your mind and body. Most of us have heard about kale, the most famous one, but there are plenty of other (arguably tastier) foods you can eat that will have similar beneficial effects. Here are 12 foods that make you feel better every day.

1. Eggs

Eggs are a super healthy way to get some protein in your diet—each egg has 6 grams of protein. If you’re a vegetarian or are looking for some alternatives to eating meat every day, eggs are a great option. I’ve started eating an egg every day with lunch, and I feel so much better. The protein in the egg will give you energy and make you feel full. They’re also super tasty—you can eat them scrambled, over easy, in an omelet, or on a sandwich.

2. Apples

Apples are another great food to eat every day. They’re a delicious fruit and contain lots of nutrients and antioxidants that can help reduce your risk of stroke, diabetes, breast cancer, and lung cancer. Plus they’re usually easy to find. Most grocery stores will carry apples year round at inexpensive prices. They can also be eaten on their own or with peanut butter for a little extra protein!

3. Garlic

Garlic is one of my favorite foods, so I was super excited to learn that it’s also really great for you! Research suggests that garlic can be effective against high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, cholesterol, colds, and some cancers. Plus, you can include it in so many different recipes, from pasta to soups to omelets.

4. Peanut Butter

Peanut butter is another good source of protein, but its got loads of other great benefits too. It is full of arginine, which is an amino acid that keeps your blood vessels healthy. Peanut butter is also high in niacin, which can help protect against Alzheimer’s disease. Plus, it’s just such so tasty!

5. Dark Chocolate

Yes, you read that right, chocolate can be good for you. We all know that chocolate is one of those foods that make you feel better, but it can also be good for your body. Dark chocolate, however, is much better than the milk alternative, since dark chocolate often has far less sugar. Dark chocolate can lower your risk of heart disease. The cocoa also contains lots of fiber and minerals like iron, magnesium, copper, manganese, potassium, phosphorus, zinc, and selenium. Enjoy your chocolate in moderation, but a little dark chocolate every day can be quite good for you!

6. Green Tea

Green tea is another one of those foods that make you feel better. It has tons of great nutrients and antioxidants. These help your body fight diseases and can lower your risk of breast cancer, prostate cancer, and colorectal cancer. Green tea can also reduce your risk of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease, as well as diabetes. Some studies also show that green tea can boost your metabolic rate, which can increase fat burning. With all of these great benefits, why not start drinking tea? If you’re at a loss for where to start, check out some of Teavana’s options for green tea.

7. Avocados

Avocados have a ton of healthy fats that will keep you full for a long while after you eat them. They also can help you absorb other nutrients, so try pairing an avocado with one of these other superfoods. Avocados can also help lower cholesterol levels, which is good for your heart, as well as provide lutein and zeaxanthin, which can help with eyesight. Plus, they have lots of fiber, which can contribute to improving digestion, lower the risk of colon cancer, and keep your body detoxified.

8. Salmon

Salmon is fantastic for your heart. Just 3 ounces of salmon can give you all the omega-3 fatty acids you need in a day. These help your brain function well as well as lowering your risk of heart disease. In addition to these benefits, salmon is also a great source of protein, and vitamins and minerals such as potassium, selenium, and vitamin B12.

9. Sweet Potatoes

Sweet potatoes are super tasty and a great healthy option. Just half of a large baked potato will give you over 450% of your daily dose of Vitamin A. That’s the one that helps with your vision and immune system. They’re also an excellent source of vitamin C, manganese, copper, pantothenic acid, vitamin B6, potassium, fiber, niacin, vitamin B1, B2, and phosphorus.

10. Greek Yogurt

Greek yogurt is packed with vitamins like B2 and B12 and minerals such as calcium, phosphorous, and selenium. It’s one of those foods that make you feel better. It also has lots of protein, which give you energy and helps your body build bones, muscles, cartilage, skin, hair, and blood. Also, Greek yogurt is full of probiotics, which are healthy bacteria. These help to boost your immune system and decrease stomach problems like diarrhea.

11. Spinach

Spinach is another one of those foods that make you feel better every day. Just half a cup of spinach will give you over five times your daily dose of vitamin K. That’s the one that helps with blood clots and builds healthy bones. It also has high levels of niacin, zinc, protein, fiber, phosphorus, potassium, copper, and manganese. Plus, it’s so easy to throw spinach into pretty much anything, from soups to stir fry to pasta dishes.

12. Blueberries

Blueberries are high in tons of nutrients and have phenolic compounds, which have a very high antioxidant capacity. They can also protect your brain from inflammation and boost communication between brain cells, which might improve your memory. Plus, they’re a delicious, healthy snack when you’re craving something sweet. Try them in your Greek yogurt for double the nutrients!

There you have it: 12 great foods that make you feel better every day. And I’ll bet many of these are foods you already like to eat. It’s never been easier to start taking care of your body. If you start incorporating some of these into your diet on a regular basis, you’ll start feeling much better, and your body will thank you.

