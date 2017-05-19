Everything You Need to Know About Getting an Abortion

No, you did not misread the title. Yes, I am talking about that. Ladies, let’s have a real talk. I am going to be blunt and honest in this article because there are many misconceptions out there about what an abortion is, who is entitled to one, and what it means to have an abortion.

Let me first start off by saying *clears throat* IT IS YOUR FUCKING BODY. Don’t let anyone scare you into thinking that what you decide for yourself is wrong. Your life plan is 10,000% different from everyone else’s so do NOT feel ashamed by the decisions you make. Now with that out of the way, let’s get to everything else you need to know about getting an abortion.

This article contains affiliate links, and we will be compensated for any purchase made by clicking on them. Thank you for supporting Miss Millennia Magazine!

Let’s Define Abortion

Planned Parenthood states that there are two kinds of abortion in the United States— in-clinic abortion and the abortion pill. An in-clinic abortion is a medical procedure that ends the pregnancy, is safe and effective, available at many Planned Parenthood health centers (well the ones still open), and costs up to $1500 in the first trimester (but often less).

An abortion pill is a medicine you take to end an early pregnancy, is safe and effective, also available at many Planned Parenthood health centers, and costs up to $800 (but often less as well). Now some question whether Plan B is a form of an abortion pill. Well, that is up to much debate but I, and the Plan B website, would say no because it lessens the chances of you becoming pregnant versus an abortion which occurs after you’re already pregnant.

That is it. It is an intentional choice of terminating a pregnancy.

Why Do People Have an Abortion?

BECAUSE IT IS THEIR BODY AND THEY CAN DECIDE WHAT IS BEST FOR THEM. People choose to have abortions for a whole host of reasons and we have no right to decide that for them. Now don’t think that I am hating on people that are against abortion. Once again, it is their body and if they decide abortion is not for them, cool. This does not give anyone the right to police everybody else’s bodies and decisions.

People can have an abortion because they’re too young, can’t afford a child, were sexually abused, or just don’t want a kid. And you know what, that is for them to decide if they choose to have an abortion. Planned Parenthood states that 3 out of 10 women in the U.S. have an abortion by the time they are 45 years old. So abortion is very common.

Alright, now let’s get back to some facts.

What Happens After an Abortion

After having an abortion, the body does not just say, “ok you’ll never get pregnant again since you’ve had an abortion.” No. Your chances of getting pregnant again have not decreased. What can typically be expected is some menstrual-like cramping pain for the first week or two and bleeding. According to Every Woman’s Health Centre, some women may experience mood swings or emotional upset due to drop in the pregnancy hormones. However, once again this does not happen to every woman. Each situation is a bit different. Huffington Post states that there is no evidence to suggest that women who choose to terminate their pregnancies will be more likely to suffer from mental health issues. A good 95% of women who have abortions ultimately feel they have made the right decision.

So what happens after is different for each woman.

How to Safely have an Abortion

[Gets on soapbox again] Ok, here is a problem that I have with the policing of women’s reproductive bodies. We can talk and create laws and rules that make abortion illegal. But here’s the thing, abortions will keep happening. Women have found ways to abort unwanted children since the beginning of time and let no laws tell them that they cannot. The problem is that these solutions are not always safe. Some ways that women try to abort the child can be extremely dangerous to the woman’s health and life. So with knowing that, wouldn’t you want to create safe ways for women to have an abortion?

Sorry I just had to add that in there. Now with looking at the Planned Parenthood website, I would say the safest ways to have an abortion are either the in-clinic abortion or the abortion pill. There are some natural remedies that people swear by and other ways that you can do it at home. But for the sake of this article, I would suggest the abortion pill or in-clinic method. Please do not order some random medication off the internet because that could end up causing more harm. Talk to a medical expert who can steer you in the right direction.

Now for those that question the safety of an abortion, Huffington Post provides some more facts. Over 99.75% of abortions do not cause major medical problems. So an abortion is statistically about as risky as a colonoscopy which is very low risk.

Safe Places to Get an Abortion

With some states making it nearly impossible to get an abortion, there are still some places that offer it. I would first take a look at the Planned Parenthood website and see your state’s abortion laws. You can also do some research on state-specific organizations that provide abortions. Just be sure you check that they are legit and safe before you go.

If you’re curious about reading more about abortions and women who have had abortions, Amazon has some great books. For example, check out The Girlfriend by Abigail Barnette which is the second book in a series.

So remember ladies, it’s your life and your body. You do you.

Have any thoughts or tips to share about abortions? Please share them below in the comments section!

Resources: Planned Parenthood, Huffington Post, Every Woman’s Health Centre