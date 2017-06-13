7 College Hacks That You Won’t Learn in the Classroom

If you have just graduated high school, then the next big adventure for you in the fall could be college. There is so much to learn when you’re at college (and not just what is on the curriculum). Managing money and living more frugally are all things to learn in college, as well as time management and keeping yourself healthy and well. There is no one there to make sure you get to places on time to force you to make your bed. So it really is a time where you learn about yourself and your discipline and determination. Many college students also find that they are pretty creative when it comes to living a frugal life. There is no better place to learn that than at college!

So if you’re going to be heading off to college soon, then here are some tips and tricks, or hacks, that will help your time go more smoothly.

On the first week of college, no one wants to be the person wandering around campus with a map of their paper schedule. But take a photo of it, set it as your lock screen, and you’ll be good to go! You know those red plastic solo cups that you’ll find at many parties? Well, they do also double up as a great amplifier for your tablet or phone. Put a slit into the side of the cup, near to the end of it, and then slide it on your tablet or phone. Netflix binge-watching sessions will never be the same again. If you’ve got a fan in your apartment or dorm room, then using dryer sheets, placed inside the cage of the fan, will give your room a much better smell. Much cheaper than buying lots of scented candles or room fresheners, and probably something that you have in the house anyway. Of course, college is the time when you go away to get your college degree, so you do need to do some actual work from time to time. You might be wondering why can’t someone just write my essay for me. But you could actually do that if you’re short on time. You could even start that up as a little business for yourself to make some extra money. When it comes to cooking food, then you’ll want to keep it as simple as possible. Look out for one pot meals that you can eat straight from the pan. Then you only have reduced the amount of washing up that you need to do. Saving you plenty of time and hassle. Along the same lines as cooking, look out for meals that can be made to double up. Then you can make plenty of it, and you’ll be set for the next day, and possibly the day after that. If that isn’t good time management, then I don’t know what is. Shoe organizers, the kind that hangs on the back of a door, are for much more than just shoes. You can use it to store food, toiletries, and accessories. So get a few to have around the apartment.

Have you got any college hacks that you would add?