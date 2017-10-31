How to Make Money Christmas Shopping This Year

Share Pin Share +1 Stumble Share Email Shares 5

This post is brought to you by Ebates and The Motherhood. All opinions are my own.

It’s that expensive time of year again. No need to be coy. We all know that by this time in January we are all going to be enjoying a series of evenings at home for a while as we stack our paper. It is just the way things are!

But what if I told you that you could make money Christmas shopping this year?

Let me take a step back and tell you a little about how my holiday shopping has morphed over the years. And this awesome new tool I have incorporated into my strategy.

5 Years Ago:

I was still going into stores for Black Friday. Wandering aimlessly down aisles, and looking for products that I always seemed to be at the wrong store for. Holiday shopping would take me a month or more to find gifts for my friends and family. After I ended up spending way too much than I expected to, and my gifts were just ok.

2 Years Ago:

After thinking back to the struggle of wandering through stores for gifts, I said I would not do any more holiday shopping in the store since it just took up too much time, energy and money. Why do that when I could just create wishlists at my favorite stores online and have them all shipped to me, wrapped and ready to go? I made a vow to do majority if not all my holiday shopping online. And to create a holiday budget I could stick to. Shopping online made this easier since I could also compare stores for the lowest price on an item.

Last Year:

Last year was the final game changer with my holiday shopping in regards to saving money and time. I not only did 100% of my shopping conveniently online, but I also managed to get cashback on almost all of my purchases! Yes, I actually learned how to make money Christmas shopping. How? I used a cool tool called Ebates.

Now although Ebates is sponsoring this post, I must say that I was already a fan. And only recommend this tool after I’ve used it a few times now. I’ve already earned $45 this year with them. And I have not even done my Christmas shopping yet!

So that just goes to show you how awesome this tool actually is. Who wouldn’t want an extra $50 after making a big holiday purchase? I know I did! But I digress. Let me tell you a little about what Ebates does.

What the Heck is Ebates? And Why Do They Pay You to Shop?

Ah, yes so you are probably wondering what the heck is Ebates, and why would they pay anyone to shop? Good question!

Ebates is the largest Cash Back site which partners with over 2,000 of biggest name brands Sephora, ULTA, American Eagle, Macy’s, Walmart, Gap, Kohl’s, JCPenney (to name a few) to bring you Cash Back, coupons and promo codes – all for free!

Yes, that was not a typo. You do not have to pay anything for this service, and as a matter of fact, they will pay you just for signing up!

If you use my link here to sign up for free, you can expect to get a $10 Welcome Bonus after you join!

So here is how it works. When you purchase at a store using Ebates, Ebates receives a commission from the retailer. Ebates, in turn, shares that commission with its members. No catches, no gimmicks. You just click on links found on Ebates and then shop on the stores’ websites like you normally would. You get money back for the shopping that you were already going to do.

Even easier, you can download the Ebates chrome extension (this is what I do) which alerts you whenever you’re shopping at a store that offers Cash Back, so you don’t have to visit the Ebates website first.

Just click “Activate, ” and you’re set, this way you’ll never forget to earn Cash Back on your purchases. You can also download the app for easy shopping on your phone, plus they offer app exclusives that you don’t want to miss.

You just shop like you normally would online and Ebates pays you all of the Cash Back you earn every three months in the form of a check or through PayPal. But, I’d like to mention my most favorite part about Ebates.

Before you check out, Ebates will search your basket, then the internet to see if there are any promo codes out there that you can apply to your order. It tells you how many they have and Ebates will automatically try each one until the best one works! So not only will you make money Christmas shopping after your purchase, you will save money too! Exciting stuff right?

What Stores are on Ebates?

Great question again! Well, there are over 2,000 stores associated with Ebates. And if you are hesitant on adding the Chrome extension to your browser, you can check out my Ebates gift ideas below!

Gifts for Men 2017



If you are looking for the best gifts for men, this list has you covered. I love how unique some of the items on this list are. And if you know a guy who loves hobbies, there are plenty of items here to choose from. Ebates can help by giving you coupon codes and deals for the hottest holiday gifts for men at more than 2,000 of the stores you love! Check out the top gifts for men here.

Gifts for Women 2017



There’s no shortage of great gift ideas for all of the incredible women on your holiday list! By shopping with Ebates for coupon codes and Cash Back on holiday gifts in a multitude of categories — including health and beauty, apparel and shoes, jewelry and accessories, home decor and furnishings and much more — you’ll find everything you need! I love finding gift ideas for my Mom, sisters, and aunts. This list is pretty diverse in its categories too! Check out the top gifts for women here.

Hottest Toys for 2017



Now if you are looking for Christmas gifts for kids, this list has it all! The holidays are always an extra-exciting time of year for children of all ages. Make the season even better for the little ones in your life by shopping through Ebates for promo codes and Cash Back on the best-selling kids’ toys of the season! Let this be a year for your kids, nieces, nephews or godchildren will enjoy it. Check out the Top Toys for 2017 here.

Hottest Electronics Gifts for 2017

And then there were electronics. Doesn;t everyone just love electronics? Anything tech is always a win. So make a point to go all out! You are going to make extra money this year anyway.😉 Search the top gifts for the techie in your life by going through Ebates for coupons and Cash Back on all that’s new in the ever-changing world of technology! Check out the hottest electronics for 2017 here.

There you have it. My little secret I use to make a little extra money for the holiday season. While I often spend mine on more gifts, one thing you can do with it is save it for the new year. And get your Christmas budget for 2018 in order nice and early. Let it be an ongoing trend going forward that you will not only make more money during the holiday season but will also be prepared with a budget ready to go!

You got this!