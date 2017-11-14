10 Awesome Holiday Gifts For Your Fitness-Obsessed Friends

I try to stay in shape but compared to a few of my friends, I’m a total potato. They hit the gym at least once a day and do everything from super intense CrossFit to hot yoga. Do you have a friend or family member who lives for exercise?

With tons of new and unique products coming into the fitness world every day, it’s easy to find a cool gift idea for your gym buddy. Check out these 10 fitness gifts that your friend is sure to love!

1. Personalized Vitamins

We could all use a little extra energy now and again. If your loved one has a super busy lifestyle but still wants to find the energy to work out, gift them these Vous Personal Vitamins this holiday season.

Vous Vitamins makes it very easy to make sure you are getting the right assortment of vitamins for your nutritional needs. You complete the quiz on their site, stating a few things about your health and diet and they send you a bottle of your own personalized vitamins.

These would make a great gift for a friend who runs races or hits the gym after a long day of work.

Learn more about Vous Personal Vitamins here.

2. Fitness Subscription Box

I have personally tried the FabFitFun subscription box and can tell you first-hand that it is incredible! It’s a fun, girly box that isn’t too focused on fitness. Instead, it includes a variety of lifestyle items like makeup, decor pieces, accessories, as well as fun things that promote a healthy and active lifestyle.

The box comes out once a season so you can order just one for your loved one or sign her up for a whole year subscription. The company also offers exclusive workout video content and a private community where you can connect with fellow fitness sisters. When you see all the cool stuff your friend gets, you might even be tempted to get a subscription for yourself! Receive $10 off the FabFitFun Welcome Box when you use code FAB10

Learn more about the FabFitFun Subscription box here.

3. A Fitbit

If she doesn’t already have one (or has an outdated model), a Fitbit is one of the coolest fitness gifts you could give your pal. The Fitbit Flex 2‘s removable tracker can be popped into the wristband pictured above, a pendant, or a pretty bangle. No more weird, clunky tracker that clashes with everyday outfits!

Along with tracking regular fitness data, this model also automatically tracks your sleep and exercise, plus gives you reminders to move throughout the day. Its waterproof design makes this a great gift idea for swimmers and those who sweat a lot. And with a battery life of up to 5 (!) days, even the busiest exercise queen can wear this tracker without having to remember to charge it.

Read more about the Fitbit Flex 2 here.

4. Workout Gear

Is your exercise-obsessed friend also a fashionista? One of the coolest dual style and fitness gifts, a Fabletics membership, gets your girl to the gym looking hot! If you don’t want to sign her up, grab a VIP Membership of your own and use some of your credits to score some amazing pieces for you and your loved one.

Nothing says girl squad like matching gym outfits! Fabletics has fun and funky performance clothes for everything from yoga to spin class to kickboxing. With a fantastic inventory of sports bras, tops, leggings, shorts, and accessories, it will be hard to choose just a few!

Take a gander at the Fabletics site here.

5. A Smart Scale

Whether your friend is an athlete or on a weight loss journey, a smart scale would make a thoughtful present. Far from just telling your weight, the Fitbit Aria scale measures BMI, body fat percentage, and more.

It can remember up to 8 user profiles and can be synced to her Fitbit tracker to advise how to achieve weight loss goals. If your friend loves gifts that are both tech-y and fitness-related, this gadget should go on your shopping list stat.

Shop the Fitbit Aria here.

6. Waterproof Wireless Headphones

Let’s be honest; nothing is more of a pain than getting tangled up in your headphones while you’re working out. One minute you’re jamming out to the Spice Girls, the next your earbuds fall out, sending your phone flying onto the treadmill belt and blasting against the gym wall. These little wonders prevent that, plus do so much more cool stuff!

The Jabra Elite Sports True Wireless Headphones record heart rate and other fitness data while giving the wearer personalized coaching right in her ear! They’re waterproof (ideal for swimmers), sweatproof (great for Crossfit lovers), and have a 3-hour battery life (the perfect gift for runners). Give your fitness friend the gift of comfort, tech, and convenience this holiday season!

Shop for these earbuds here.

7. 24 Pound Dumbbell Set

If you have a friend who is into exercise, chances are she has some dumbbells at home. But as you get stronger, you need heavier and heavier weights. That takes lots of money and even more space!

The Power Block Sport 24 Pound Dumbbell Set adjusts at 3-pound intervals, giving the option of 8 different weights in one! Because they adjust between 3 and 24 pounds per hand, these babies work with any fitness level. They take up practically no room, making them a great gift for friends who live in smaller homes.

Grab a set of these dumbbells here.

8. Fancy Foam Roller

After a long, hard workout, it’s natural for your muscles to feel sore. Help your friend soothe her achy body with one of the most unique fitness gifts I’ve ever seen. This HyperIce Vyper Vibrating Foam Roller offers next-level recovery thanks to its 3-speed vibration technology.

The high-intensity vibrations paired with a ridged exterior replicate the feeling of a deep tissue massage at home. It not only loosens and soothes sore, stiff muscles but also increases circulation, making it a must-have tool for both warming up and cooling down. And did I mention that it’s carry-on travel approved, making it the perfect present for that friend who goes on hiking trips or yoga retreats around the world?

Find the HyperIce Vyper here.

9. Fitness Planner and Food Journal

Fitness gifts are not one size fits all. Got a pal who loves to work out but is also incredibly type A? She will love this excellent organizer. The Fitlosophy Fitbook keeps her on track in every aspect of health and wellness.

The 12-week and weekly goal planners help you focus, while the wrap-up pages allow you to reflect on your progress. Log cardio, flexibility, and strength training workouts plus food, water, and sleep intake each day. This book is just 5.5 inches square, so it’s easy to slip into even the tiniest gym bag.

Get a copy for your efficient exercise pal here.

10. Fancy Water Bottle

Everyone who hits the gym needs a good water bottle. If your workout buddy’s bottle is looking a little sad, gift her this fantastic option this Christmas. The EnergyBlue Eco-friendly Water Bottle is BPA-free, so there are no worries about toxins, plus it’s great for both cold and hot drinks. The leak-proof cap, lightweight construction, and 18.5-ounce capacity make this bottle ideal for taking everywhere from the airport to the hiking trail to the yoga studio.

Find this water bottle here.

With tons of cool innovations in exercise gear, shopping for your friends who love working out couldn’t be easier. From a simple good-quality water bottle to a high-tech tracker to stylish new workout clothes, this list of gift ideas has something for every fitness personality. Wrap up one or two of these unique fitness gifts to put a smile on her face!

