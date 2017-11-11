Using the Law of Attraction to Find Your Dream Job

According to the law of attraction, focusing on your hopes and dreams will help you achieve them. If you think positively, you’re much more likely to attract positive people and experiences than if you think negatively.

This applies to every aspect of your life, from your health to your relationships to your career. Unfortunately, many people feel dissatisfied with their current jobs. Maybe you took the first job when you’re offered right out of college to start paying off your student debt. Maybe you’ve been at the same position for years and have seen no growth.

Whatever the reason, if you’re looking for a change in your career, the law of attraction can help you find it. To find your dream job with the law of attraction, you may have to change up your thinking habits. It’s important to focus on the positive instead of the negative.

You can follow these steps to get closer to your career goals:

Discover what your dream job is

Some people have known their dream job since childhood, but others might not be so sure. It can be hard to figure out what you want, so you should give yourself some time to think. Although it’s generally better to focus on the positive, we sometimes know more about what we don’t want than what we do want.

Try making a list of everything you don’t want in a job. Then, turn these things into positives. For example, you may know that you don’t want to work in a noisy environment or in a team. This lets you know that you should consider quieter jobs that let you work individually.

Focus on your strengths and think about positive work experiences you’ve had in the past. Eventually, you should narrow down your options to find the best career for you.

Imagine yourself working your dream job

Visualization is one of the most important steps to success with the law of attraction. Find a calm and quiet place where you can be alone for a few minutes.

Close your eyes and try to relax your body and mind. Then, create a mental image of what working your dream job would be like. What would your workspace look like? Who would you interact with? How would you feel?

Create as complete of a picture as possible, and repeat this daily. The more you imagine your ideal job, the more you’ll feel motivated to act on these hopes and dreams.

Commit and take action

The law of attraction requires that you take action. It empowers you to take the first steps in improving yourself and your life.

Take advantage of every opportunity that can lead you to your dream job. Go out of your comfort zone to try new experiences that will bring you closer to where you want to be.

Thinking positively and focusing on your hopes will help you make a commitment to yourself. Promise yourself that you’ll put in the time and effort necessary to find your ideal job. When you consciously make a commitment, you’re more likely to put the effort in to reach your goals.

Let go of your doubt

It’s normal to hear a small, doubtful voice in the back of your mind telling you to give up. Many people doubt themselves or feel failure, and this sometimes stops them from trying.

To truly focus on your success, you have to get rid of your doubt. You may not be able to completely get rid of doubtful thoughts, but you can learn to ignore them. Some people find it helpful to keep a journal of their positive traits, their accomplishments, and compliments they receive from others.

Other people find it useful to practice “thought stopping.” Whenever you start doubting yourself or criticizing yourself, say, “No!” or “Stop it!” As you practice this, you should eventually be able to immediately stop negative thoughts from affecting you.

Practice positive affirmations

Positive affirmations are a cornerstone of using the law of attraction for reaching goals. Repeating affirmations to yourself will train your mind to think more about your goals than your doubts.

Some people prefer to repeat affirmations out loud, and others prefer writing them down. Find what method makes you believe in the affirmations the most strongly.

Popular affirmations include:

I am confident, successful, and a hard worker.

I deserve to have a job I love.

Every day, I will take another step toward my dream job.

I trust myself, and I believe that I can change my life for the better.

One of these may work for you, but you can also create your own affirmations that help you feel uplifted.

Act like you already have the job

Take every opportunity you can to act as you’ve already landed the job. This will put you in the right mindset for pursuing the job, and it will help you visualize how you’ll feel when you really do find it. Also, acting like you’re already on the job will give you a different glow of confidence that your future employer can see.

Don’t take this step lightly; you can always grow into your dream job if you act like it. All the points in this post lead to this one most important point, and if you put them all together, you’ll be close to attracting your dream job.

The law of attraction isn’t a magic solution to find your dream job. However, it can give you the tools and confidence you need to reach your goals. Don’t let yourself be overwhelmed by negative thoughts about your current job. Instead, think positively about your hopes for the future. This will make it so much easier to take action and find your perfect job.