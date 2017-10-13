8 Actions You Need To Take To Get A Better Wage For Your Job

Do you ever feel like you’re not paid quite what you’re worth? And do you think that the requirements of the job far exceed the pay? You’re not alone. Wages have not been rising yet the tasks required for each job have increased. If you know you’re better than your pay, you need to take action now to get what you deserve. There are several approaches you can try:

1. Do Some Checks

Have you checked what the median wage for your job is at the moment? It’s true there is a pay gap between the genders. But if your pay is a long way from the national average, it’s time to have a conversation with your boss. There are several different sources you can check that are online. Start with these and think where your gross salary falls. If you’re working part-time hours, this can be more difficult to check. Don’t forget; your benefits package may be better than others. This could affect the salary itself.

2. Self Checks

The next thing you need to do is check yourself. Are you fully qualified for the role? Do you have lots of experience doing that job? Does the job you do weigh in as much as the job other people with a similar title are doing? Of course, your performance might affect the pay you receive too.

Start keeping a journal of your contributions in the workplace. You might add a few photos or quote the feedback from colleagues and your boss. Detailed accounts of what you do and how much it affects the business overall can help you to argue your case for a pay rise. If nothing else, this kind of portfolio will strengthen your application for another job elsewhere!

3. Training

It’s essential that you keep your qualifications up to date. This means you need to commit to continued professional development. If nothing more, it says you are up to date with the latest practices and thinking in your sector. Of course, if you look to take more qualifications, you might find you are boosting your confidence. You can improve your chances of promotion, and you should be able to support your application for a pay rise.

There are many ways training and development can help you. Did you know that medical estheticians might be able to demand double the median pay for estheticians that haven’t pushed their training that far? Achieving this specialism means you can work in private medical clinics and provide a much more comprehensive range of services for your clients. Many industries and sectors seek out employees who have specialized and qualified beyond their peers.

If you can study in your spare time online, you can quickly acquire another degree or higher degrees. This can push your qualifications more elevated than your boss’s! From here, you can find roles that better suit your career and pay aspirations. They give you access to the next and the next rung on the ladder.

4. Qualify

Your next task is to qualify. You might have to invest some of your hard earned cash to pay for the training and the exams. But when you have those pieces of paper in your hand, they’re yours for life. You’ll delight in the sense of achievement, and you’ll be thrilled that the next step toward a better paycheck is complete.

Don’t be afraid to take a day or two from your leave allowance for extra study. You will probably need a full day off to sit any assessments or exams too. Giving yourself this spare time means you can focus on the exam and have your full energy devoted to it. You don’t have to tell your boss what you’re doing. However, some employers do fund and fully support continuing professional development. It might be worth asking about it.

5. Become A Member

Some qualifications offer you letters after your name. You can use these letters immediately, and you should certainly make the most of them in professional situations or on LinkedIn. Be mindful that many of these professional qualifications lose their value without ongoing top-ups. You should join the professional bodies or organizations relevant to your industry. Becoming a member might incur a fee, and you might be expected to attend quarterly training sessions or meetings.

Your membership shows a professional level of commitment and interest in your chosen career. It looks great on your resume, and it will provide you with real standing for any pay rise request. Make sure you keep your resumes and professional documentation up to date. Go on – put it on your business card!

6. Ask For A Pay Rise

Now you’re ready to start getting paid what you’re worth. It’s time to ask for that long overdue pay rise! Use your portfolio and put a value on your contributions in the role so far. Use a chart or merely put a bottom line figure on how much your contribution has increased bottom line profits for the company. That percentage might be a right place to start for your pay rise request. If you can demonstrate a ten percent rise in profits, then ask for a ten percent pay rise!

7. Ask For A Promotion

Another approach is to ask for a promotion. This should come with an increase in pay as well as an increase in responsibilities. You might choose to create a role for yourself. Your proof from your journal should confirm the role is needed. Put a salary figure next to it that is in line with the national average. Why not inflate it a little but be prepared to settle for the median?

8. Find A Better Job

If your boss doesn’t see reason, start searching for a better job with a more prestigious company. Sometimes a sideways move can offer more pay and better conditions. You might enjoy more prospects for the future too. Or you could apply for that job you’ve always wanted. You’ve got proof you’re ready for it. So go for it!