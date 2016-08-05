facebook_pixel

Career

17 Side Hustles That Could Potentially Replace Your Job (And How to get Started)

A side hustle is much more than a part-time job. A side hustle is a job that can grow into something that could make as much if not more money than your job over time. Long story short, a side hustle could replace your job, so you never have to work another day again.

While Miss Millennia was my side hustle for a long time that turned into a full-time career for me, I can say that I know a little something about the art of a side hustle. But Miss Millennia was not my first side gig; I had several in college and even a few in high school.  Although I only pursued a few on this list, I researched several more. If you have been thinking to yourself “I Need a Side Hustle”, then check out my list and references for starting a good side hustle that could potentially replace your day job.

1. Take Surveys Online

i need side hustle

Surveys were my first ever online side hustle gig. There are so many survey sites out there that pay you to spend 5 minutes or so answering a few questions in exchange for cash and freebies. Not only was I making enough not to get a part-time job in college, but I got some cool stuff from surveys too (my very first 80GB iPod.) It’s free to sign up, easy to use, and you can start taking surveys to earn rewards right away.

If you want to start making easy cash with surveys I suggest sites like:

If you are looking for more legitimate survey websites, I have a full list here for you to check out here.

BONUS: Get My Free Survey Tracking Sheet to Help You Hit Your Income Goals

2. Get Paid for Photography

via GIPHY

If you have a decent camera and take many beautiful photos, a great way for you to make some extra cash may be in selling your photos as stock photography. There are some sites out there that pay photographers for their work. Some sites pay up to 85% once a photo sells. If you are good at pictures, this is your hustle.

A few sites I suggest if you want to start earning include:

3. Freelance Writing

i need side hustle

After earning cash for doing surveys online, I was hooked to making money from the Internet. This led me to my next side hustle online which was freelance writing. I had to write papers for school all the time, and I figured I could make some cash off the papers I already wrote. I found a few websites, submitted my articles I already wrote and got paid. From then on, I wrote online all the time.

A few websites I’d suggest for freelance writing include:

4. Create a Course on Udemy

April0416-20off-sitewide640x480

Ask my team at Miss Millennia and they will tell you that my motto is that everyone is an expert at something. We learn and grow, and we develop differently. We pursue different interests and passions, and there are always people who want to learn a skill that you’ve already developed. Why not teach them? Did you start a blog? Take lessons on photography? Or do you consider yourself an expert when it comes to job hunting? Figure out what you know that you can teach others and create a course on Udemy. The best part of this side hustle? You do the work ONCE and get paid for those who take your course over and over again. Wondering if you have what it takes to create a course? If you’ve ever created a PowerPoint presentation before you can do a course.

Check out the resources below to learn more.

5. Start Coaching Online

i need side hustle

Going back to my motto about everyone being an expert at something, maybe you feel like creating and designing a course is not your thing. NBD, just start coaching about the topic you know. The great thing about coaching is that once you get a few happy clients, just let their testimonials and references be your leads. I know many professional coaches that do not even bother with marketing anymore because their clients come to them. This could be you too!

Here are some awesome resources to get you started.

6. Write an Ebook

i need side hustle
An e-book is great for a couple of reasons. 1. You can say “Yeah I wrote a book before.” 2. You do the work once and keep counting the money. But it has to be good, and it has to be helpful. Writing a practical guide is the way to go, again cashing in on your expertise.

Below are a few books that will help greatly.

7. Sell Your Crafts on Etsy

i need side hustle

This one is ideal for those who are more creative. When I was in high school, I was sewing and designing purses for my classmates and selling them for $50 a pop! Now with Etsy, you have the ability to sell your creations to the world. Setting up an Etsy account is super easy and if you are already creating things, you could be making money sooner than you originally imaged.

Below are a few resources that could help you on your way.

8. Become a Virtual Assistant

i need side hustle

Being a virtual assistant can be pretty profitable if you are strategic and organized. Most of the work that is assigned to a VA is task work, simple projects that can be done by almost anyone. Once you get a good schedule down you can find ways to automate many of those pesky tasks and find another client to work with. If things really get crazy with work, it may be time for you to hire your own VA to help.

Want to get going on this hustle? Check out these sources below.

9. Start Tutoring

via GIPHY

Tutoring is a much-needed service. I have both been tutored before and tutored others for cash. It will never go out of style. Get a few good clients and you have a business on your hands. Once you get some steady income, hire more people to work under you. If you can do all your tutoring via Skype, you’ll be ahead of the game. If you want to learn more about starting your own tutoring gig, the resources below should be of good use to you.

10. Start a Blog

i need side hustle

Starting a blog has changed my life. I have had the opportunity to learn more about marketing online which led to several other job opportunities. I got a chance to meet and interview some of my favorite authors, gave me experience in roles I would’ve never even thought to apply for and has helped me grow as a person overall.  I get to have conversations that I care about with the world every single day. Many people are not aware of how to make blogging a profitable career, and I often tell people how we earn income. There are 3 big ways we make income, Sponsored posts, advertising, and affiliates. But the reality is there are SO MANY WAYS to earn income from a blog.

The articles and e-book below is a great way to start!

11. Become an Influencer

beyonce-600x800 kim-kardashian-bio-photo MV5BMjE4MDI3NDI2Nl5BMl5BanBnXkFtZTcwNjE5OTQwOA@@._V1_UY317_CR4,0,214,317_AL_

Being an influencer and a blogger are very similar in the fact that you can be paid in a number of ways. However, influencers, don’t necessarily need to have a blog. They can influence people on Twitter, Instagram, or on a podcast. If you have over 5,000 followers on any social media account currently, you may have some clout to start making a little money. If you don’t believe me, think about every celebrity you follow on social media. They are all technically influencers and they make hundreds if not thousands for every sponsored post they do.

Join the free websites below that pay bloggers and influencers to do sponsored posts on their blogs and/or social channels.

12. Start a Private Label Business on Amazon

i need side hustle

I am new to private labeling and am making a plan to my first private label product (More details about that soon).  But if you are weary about what it is and how it works, there are some excellent resources out there to learn more. Private labelers find a product to sell on Amazon, hire a manufacturer to create the product and then they start selling.

A few great resources to go to to learn more about how to make a profitable private label business is below.

13. Become a Yoga Instructor

Online yoga teacher certification course

If you enjoy yoga and have always thought about teaching a class, getting your certificate is another way to earn extra income. You can start by teaching at a gym or studio, but who knows where it could lead? You may even be able to open up your own studio one day.

You can get your yoga certificate by taking the online course below.

14. Become an Amazon Delivery person

i need side hustle

Amazon has a new program called Amazon Flex that is an awesome alternative if you are looking for a quick side hustle. They pay between $18-$25 per hour and you deliver packages from Amazon warehouses. You make your own schedule,  work when you’re free and you get paid great! They are currently in Arlington (VA), Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Columbus, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, Indianapolis, Las Vegas, Miami, Milwaukee, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Nashville, New York, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Portland, Raleigh, Richmond, Rockville (MD), San Antonio, Seattle, Springfield (VA), Tampa Bay, and Virginia Beach. You need to be 21 and have a smartphone.

Check out more details about the program below.

15. Start a podcast

via GIPHY

Podcasts are becoming more and more popular. And if you like the idea of becoming a blogger, but are not big on writing, a podcast may be the right avenue for you. As with a blog, consistency is key so once you start your podcast, make sure to keep up with it. A good mic and podcast software is needed as well here.

Check out the guides below on getting started.

16. Become a Youtube Star

i need side hustle

Easier said than done right? I see youtube just the way I see podcasts, you must stay consistent, and you still have the ability to voice your opinion or educate the world without having to write a thing. Youtube makes it pretty easy to sign-up and start earning income from your videos, so long as they are original. I love hearing stories about Youtube stars because it’s almost unbelievable. One of my favorites to hear is Tyler Oakley.

If you want to learn more about starting a Youtube channel, check out the sources below.

17. Become an Uber or Lyft Driver

Screen Shot 2016-07-26 at 9.13.01 PM

I know everyone who has ever taken an Uber or Lyft has thought to themselves if I was really desperate enough, I could just become a driver. Anyone can sign-up, you can work full-time or part-time, and the hours are flexible. Mind you, I don’t think there are drivers out there getting rich off of this, but there are plenty who are using Uber driving as an income source to give them the flexibility to propel them to their dreams. If you are not as social and would rather not have strangers in your car, Uber Eats is another great option. Just get paid to pick up people’s food for them and drop it off.

There you have it! I am a living breathing example that there are other ways to live and make money while you’re at it without having to sacrifice your soul to a job you don’t like. Get your side hustle on! It is worth it to live the life you want and also have the opportunity to make bank!

  • Heather @ Kraus House Mom

    I used to take surveys all the time for “points”. One time our house phone was about to break (back when people all had landlines) so I used the points to get a snazzy new phone for free. My husband was shocked because I usually just used the points for magazines, he didn’t realize how many I had saved up for something bigger.

  • Anita Anderson

    Your side jobs are right on. I would do surveys online and would not touch the money until xmas time. I would have $100-$200 racked up from doing a couple of surveys a month.

  • All of these side hustles are really good hustles, I would like to make my blog a full time thing (when on maternity leave lol).
    Great list

  • I love that there are so many side hustles!! I know I love being able to work from home as a single mom, makes a world of difference.

  • FreelanceGal

    This is a dream post! I am in the process of trying to get my freelance career off the ground. I just published my first book in June, (would love to do an interview with you!). I’m working my blog and getting my freelance website designed. I’ll be saving this post to reference back to frequently!

    • Aw that’s awesome! And i would love to be interviewed! Contact me on twitter @JasmineWatts07 Glad this post was helpful!

  • J-Man and MillerBug

    There is SOOO many jobs that you can do now on your own! I wish I knew about some of these a long time ago!

    • No better time than the present t get started right?

  • These are great options to have available. There are so many ways to make extra cash on the side or full time. I have been hustling since 2008 and finally earning quite a good income! I hope that others try to do this as a means to add extra income to their household!

    • Same here! 2006 for me. So you have probably been through quite a few of these by now too :). Cheers to the side hustle.

  • Pam

    These are great ways to make some extra money. There are so many ways to make money on the side now.

  • These are great tips on things one can do to bring in a little extra income. Writing an ebook is on my list of things to do in the future.

    • Me too! I love that there are so many options. They are hobbies that can make you $$$

  • I like these ideas. There are a ton of possibilities online and I hear Uber is growing and growing.

    • Yeha Uber is an excellent option for those who want to make some fast cash for sure.

      • It’s nice that there are so many options online and offline.

  • Dee

    You have listed some really good ideas and they do pay off, I would just mention that a lot of these job take time to build an audience for it to pay off. The Uber maybe the the quickest.

    • Agreed. Which is why they should start as a side hustle. You start them on the side while you work full-time. :D

  • This is a great list with lots of fantastic ideas and tip. Going to pass this on.

  • I Know of folks who have done many of these jobs. I myself have done and continue to freelance write. Many good ideas here for folks to earn some cash.

    • Agreed! Just in time for the holiday season to roll around.

  • chubskulit

    Wow, I didn’t know some of these opportunities. Thank you for linking the photos opp. I would look into that.

    • Glad it was helpful! We all take a ton of photos on our phones, why not make some $ from them, right?

  • Nice, thanks for the kind words. Glad you enjoyed it.

  • Katie Smith

    I have started a blog and even though I get things to review I have yet to make any money off of it.

    • My suggestion is start making $$$ with affiliates. Start with Amazon Associates and skimlinks. Contact me on our contact us page and I can give you a few tips :D.

  • Thank you for the links on private label and etsy – I’m working on both!

    • Nice! I am loving the private label stuff. It’s very different than blogging though, but I love them both.

  • There are lots of ways to earn more cash these days and to turn your passion or side hustle into full time. It does take some work, but if you are passionate, anything can happen.

  • Kristen

    All good ideas! I personally love all the opportunities that blogging has brought me.

    • Same here! I’ve got to travel, meet cool people, and make a lot of money. Not to mention I love inspiring people with what I write. I can easily say I love what I do.

  • These are all great, there’s really plenty of opportunities online we just have to find what works best for us! It would be nice to find a work that you can do at home.

  • Sheena Tatum

    A lot of great options here! I know that my friend completely quit her job and started making MORE than both jobs put together.

    • Thats funny because the same thing happened to me. :D. One good thing about doing a side hustle is that your income could be limitless.

  • Coralie

    Great ideas! It is always smart to have a few things going incase something goes out. I love the idea of selling photos and I am looking into that! Thanks

    • Nice good job! Everyone takes a ton of photos so thats a great way to bring in some extra cash low key. lol

  • Patricia Eales, RHN

    So many great ideas! Thanks for putting all this together.

  • Stephanie Daigneault

    Awesome ideas! Thanks for sharing

  • andreajesus10

    a LOT of great ideas to think about!

  • wow this is a wonderful list. I am pinning it to.

  • Lisa Rios

    I very much agree that a side hustle could be much more worthy than a part-time job and these are some great ideas to try out. Being a virtual assistant has helped me a lot and I would like to put myself in to Blogging & freelance Photography as well.

  • BridgetCase

    You missed one! I started doing mobile game tests here https://www.playtestcloud.com/signup as a regular side hustle and it works pretty well as the occasional beer money provider!

  • These are great ideas. I love the idea of taking surveys for a little something something.

  • Candy Kage

    I wouldn’t let go of my day job. If want some extra money any of these would work well for that extra something.

  • These are all great options for jobs to replace your day job. While they all sound great, I don’t think I could ever do that! I love my job at the hospital, I only work 3 days a week and you just can’t beat that insurance coverage. Goodness I sound like an old person saying that! HA!

  • Jennifer Van Huss

    What an interesting list. I would love to stay home with my kids, but I love my day job! Plus I can’t handle the uncertainty paycheck!

  • This is an awesome list! I am going to show this article to my daughter! I know there are at least three ideas here she could do!

  • This is a great list of things you can do on the side to make money. Thanks for sharing!

  • What a great list, lots of tips here to make some extra cash. It’s also nice to have a survey site list that is reliable and trustworthy.

  • Liz Cochico

    Side hustles helped me a lot with my expenses. This is a great resource for those who are looking to earn extra money.

  • Oyinkan Ogunleye

    These are great suggestions! Some of these never crossed my mind! Nothing like a good ‘ol side hustle.

  • Kelly Hutchinson

    I have thought about looking into selling my photos for extra money. I think my skills are good enough to sell.

  • Frosted Events

    Such a great lists on how to make money at home I’m so Intrigue on how to be a youtuber.

  • These are all great ideas! A lot of them take some time to build up to a solid income, but having some extra cash coming in as a supplement to the full time income while you are building things up is always a good thing!

