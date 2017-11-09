How to Make Money with Your Instagram Account

There are so many ways one could make money on the internet. And with every new social media account, there always comes a way to profit from it. I want to talk to you about how you can start earning income from your Instagram account, regardless of how many followers you have.

A Word on Consistency

While the number of followers you have does not matter much, the consistency of your posts do. Before you start monetizing your Instagram account, one thing you want to focus on is posting at least once a day.

This is the best way to keep your audience active. And an engaged audience is a buying audience. So post at least once per day. Posting more will grow your account faster, but you must post at least once daily.

This article contains affiliate links, and we will be compensated for any purchase made by clicking on them. Thank you for supporting Miss Millennia Magazine!

Ways to Make Money

So lets jump right into ways to make money with your account. Here are a few ways you can bring in income with your Insta.

Sell Clothes

One way to make money is by selling stuff via your Instagram account. I have found that the more fashionable choose to sell clothing on Instagram. It’s as simple as getting a new outfit and posting about it on your account with a link in your bio for others to buy it.

This is actually how many Stella & Dot agents make a good portion of their income. Instead of going door to door or bugging their friends, they post their favorite fits on the gram and keep it moving. While I’ve never tried this hustle myself, I will admit I was pretty impressed with how great of an idea it is.

The best part about this is that you do not have to have a huge audience to make money. It only takes a couple of sales to make up for the work of taking a great photo and selling the items. If you are interested in learning more about how to start selling as a side-hustle, you can click here.

Sell Ad Space

Once you hit a certain number of followers (I say 5,000 or more), you can start soliciting brands for ad space. If they are interested in exposing their products to your audience, you can charge them a fee to post about them there. If you are not sure how much to charge for an ad on your site, use a site like Social Bluebook, to get an idea of how much to charge.

If you are not sure where to go to find sponsors, there are plenty of places. A few of my favorite sites to find sponsorship opportunities are IZEA, Cooperatize, and Massive Sway.

If you are not sure how to approach or find brands you personally use, try this method. Find the PR agent online. Next, send them an email letting them know who you are and what your blog is about. Then tell them why you love a product of theirs.

It’s important to keep a media kit handy that includes your social stats, an about you and the prices for an ad on your Instagram account handy. Professionalism in this business goes a long way, so don’t underestimate the power of having these tools!

Sell Other People’s Products

If you are in the mood to sell, but not interested in fashion, there are other ways! Affiliate marketing means you get a commission for selling someone else’s stuff right on your Instagram account. A word of caution when it comes to affiliates. I would only sell things you have used yourself, that way you know you are promoting an item that your audience would also enjoy.

If you are looking for brands with affiliate programs, go to sites like Affiliate Window, ShareASale, MaxBounty. They do not cost anything to join, and you pretty much have unlimited potential to make as much money as you want. The first step is to sign up for one or more of the sites I listed above and apply to promote brands you like.

Create a Product on Your Own and Sell it

Once you get a handle on selling clothes and or other people’s stuff, you get to graduate to selling your own stuff. The benefit of creating a product yourself and selling it is that you make way more money. Even if you hire other people to promote your product so that they receive a commission, you will still be making a higher percentage of your own product than you would on someone else’s.

If you are thinking what could I create? There are a lot of information product out there that is just filled with awesome information. It could be a book, an online course, a spreadsheet, a worksheet whatever. The format of it is not as important as how much it will help someone.

You could go the route of creating a physical product to sell on Instagram too. I hear that this is a great platform for entrepreneurs who sell things they make on Etsy. Why not advertise your handmade items on Insta? Especially if you have professional photos of your products.

Sell Your photos

Lastly, is selling your photos. If you just love great photography and noticed that a few of the ones you posted on Instagram are getting a lot of attention, it may be worth it to see if it could be sold. When you post on Instagram, make a note in your sentence for the photos that it is for sale with the price of the photo.

Another way to sell your awesome photography skills is by posting your work on stock photo websites. A few good sites to sign up to start selling your work are Shutterstock, BigStock Photos, Deposit Photos and Fotolia to name a few.

There are so many ways to make money on the gram. If you are looking for a nice convenient side hustle, you can do from home. This one may be right up your alley.