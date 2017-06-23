7 Easy Side Hustles That Can Be Done on The Weekend

I love side hustles! In case you didn’t already know from my articles here, here, and here – I think they are pretty important. Having a side hustle means you get you a little more wiggle room in your budget in case your fiscal circumstances change. (i.e. You lose your job, have to pay a ton of money for an emergency, etc. ) Yes I know that a savings account helps in this arena too but, a side hustle means that you have money flowing in regularly, that has nothing to do with your day job.

I think that some people believe that it’s pretty difficult to get a side hustle started. And for some, that can definitely be the case, but you do not have to start big. Some side hustles only take a few minutes to get started. Today I want to talk about 7 side hustle’s anyone can do during the weekend.

Sell Your DVDs and CDs

I know you have them sitting at your house; Old DVDs, CDs, and other old technology you are no longer using. I know Forrest Gump Is your favorite movie but, do you even have a DVD player anymore? If you are looking to get rid of extra DVDs, and you want to make some extra cash on the side there’s a site called Decluttr that makes it pretty easy to do so. let you sell your extra DVDs. They make it very easy for you to make some extra cash as soon as this weekend. You can create a free account by going to decluttr.com

Complete Surveys While You Watch TV

If you plan on having a lazy weekend, surveys may be right up your alley to make an extra buck! I know I’ve said it before but I will say it again. Surveys were my saving grace in college. When I head down time, I made sure to do some surveys on my phone or computer while I was chilling out listening to music or watching TV. One survey site I loved then and still love to this day is Pinecone Research. They pay you top dollar for every survey you do, and are very selective about who gets to participate. Let’s just say they are the Rolls Royce of Survey Sites. You can sign up here.

Another site that I like a lot, and IMO is way underhyped is Opinion Outpost. They have pretty decent and interesting surveys and they send you free samples to try om time to time as well. It’s free to sign up, and the surveys usually do not take longer than a few minutes to complete. You can sign up for them here.

Download These Apps

These apps have to be one of my favorite ways to make money on the side. There are apps out there that require you to download it on your computer or on your phone. And in return, they pay you every month in exchange for all the data they collect from you on how you use your device. I have a couple of these apps on both my phone and my computer. For example, The Shop Tracker app by Harris Poll will pay you $3 via a Visa gift card immediately upon creating a free account. And they will pay you an additional $3 dollars every month that you keep the app installed. All you do is download it and let it be. Download it for free here.

Another app I like is called The Nielsen Computer And Mobile Panel app. This app works the same way you just downloaded on both your phone and computerAnd expect to be paid every month. You can download that app by going here.

Get Paid to Watch TV

Yes, there are websites out there that pay you to watch TV. Websites like Inbox Dollars pays you to read emails play games and watch TV. It does not cost anything to sign up and they give you $5 in your account just for signing up. I like Inbox Dollars to play videos in the background while I work. It is a very easy way to make money. You can sign up here for that.

Participate in a Health Study

Focus groups are another great way to make extra money. And the pay is typically pretty good and can range anywhere from $10- $5,000+ depending on the study. There is one survey going on right now that does not require you to even leave your home. The Health Impact Study pays you $25 in either PayPal or in an Amazon gift card for doing a quick 10 minute survey on health insurance. You can sign up for that one here.

Another health survey that is being conducted is called the Osteoarthritis Study. If you have any joint pain you may just qualify. This one does require you to leave your house, but they pay way more for this one. You can take the survey to see if you qualify here.

Become an Instagram Influencer

If you love taking selfies on your Instagram account, you may want to consider selling jewelry via your photos. Right now Stella and Dot is giving any new stylists who join now through June 30th will get $350 in FREE accessories, a FREE best-selling Aven necklace, and $199 cashback when they sell $1000 in their first 30 days. It’s a pretty flexible gig so selling via social media shouldn’t be a problem at all. If you already like showing off your new items you buy on social media, this may be an easy way for you to make some extra income. You can sign up to start selling here.

Sell Your Skill Fiverr

If you have a skill you know how to do pretty well you may want to consider starting a gig on Fiverr. You can do anything from editing a photo, recording your voice recording a script or proofreading essays, Fiverr makes it Super easy to get a gig set up and to start getting clients. Also, for the record, you can charge more than $5 for your gig on Fiverr. I know the title of the site can be a little misleading. But I’ve seen people on Fiverr who charge as much as $500 for a gig! If you are ready to get paid for your skill, you can sign up here.

I hope this article gave you some good ideas on how to get your side hustle going. And more importantly, I hope it shoed you that getting it started may not be as difficult as it may seem. As I believe all millennial’s should have a side hustle because you never know when you may need it. And as the generation who has done job searches after a recession, it’s better to be safe than sorry. So get going on a hustle now before It becomes necessary.

If you are looking for more side hustle ideas, feel free to check out my post 17 Side-Hustles that Could Potentially Replace Your Day Job.

