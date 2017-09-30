We have only come this far in the world thanks to the inspiration someone gave us. Perhaps you’ve received inspiration from your mother, father, mentor, or maybe a good book. We dedicate our success to these people. Their motivation has enabled us to become the queens that we are. But we don’t stop there. Fierce Amazonian goddesses like us have to continue to find the motivation to climb to the top and dominate (feeling the female empowerment yet?). Here are 11 books for the motivated millennial woman on her way to the top!

*This article contains affiliate links, and we will be compensated for any purchase made by clicking on them. Thank you for supporting Miss Millennia Magazine!*

Trying to dominate is not easy, Sophia Amoruso makes that very clear. She did not get to where she is now by just sitting on her butt. #GIRLBOSS is the ultimate inspiration for motivated millennial women. I mean, Sophia went from being unemployed and broke to the Founder, CEO and Creative Director of Nasty Gal. There is no better success story for a woman trying to make her way to the top.

Toni Morrison’s Beloved will take you on a complex and emotionally trying journey. However, it is mandatory for the motivated millennial woman. Morrison shows the strength and perseverance of a woman who did whatever it took to get where she wanted to be. This meant making heart-wrenching decisions, but ones that ultimately would make her free. If anything, this book will instill strength within you.

Sometimes, it’s not drive or passion that we lack in trying to make it to the top. Rather, it is courage. Dr. Brene Brown dispels the cultural myth that vulnerability is a weakness. Brown argues that it is, in truth, our most accurate measure of courage. Vulnerability is a trait that women are almost always guilty of berating themselves about. Yet, Brown shows how you can actually harness your vulnerability and achieve success.

Zora Neale Hurston’s Their Eyes Were Watching God is another emotionally challenging book. However, all motivated millennial women must read it. Zora Neale Hurston illuminates a heroine who has overcome many obstacles and continues to live life in the way she sees fit. Even when considered to be an outcast of the town, she is a product of her own choices. Reading this will help to instill perseverance in the face of opposition. And trust me, opposition is definitely what you will face as a motivated millennial woman.

Look at the title: Successful Women Think Differently. I mean there you go. To be successful, you must think successfully. You can’t just jump into the game with the same old mindset and expect greatness to happen. Valorie Burton explores how successful women think. She then shows how that thinking can lead to a rich and fulfilling life. Burton helps you to find who you really are and gives you tools to mold your mind for success.

To get to the top, you have to also think about your finances. Lois Frankel helps you to realize that without your awareness, behaviors learned as a girl are preventing you from becoming a woman who is financially independent and free to follow her dreams. She helps you to squash that inner little girl voice and follow your mature, womanly advice. That advice will lead you to success.

Tony Hsieh takes us down a path that shows us how changing the corporate climate can lead to tremendous results for the business and each employee. He provides a proven model that can “deliver happiness” to you and those around you. Who wouldn’t want a better work environment? Plus, his business is raking in over $1 billion a year, so I think he knows what he is talking about. This will be a perfect read if you are an entrepreneur yourself, or if you work in a toxic corporate culture. So, read it and go forth to exact change.

There is a common belief that you shouldn’t get serious about your career until you’re in your twenties. Well, Dr. Meg Jay explains how this could not be further from the truth. She weaves the latest science of the 20-something years with behind-closed-doors stories from 20-somethings themselves. So, check out her book on how to start making that dent on your way to the top.

Just like the title says, successful women don’t get to where they are by being nice. Lois Frankel helps you to silence that subconscious sweet demeanor and harness your inner girl boss. Her book has helped hundreds of thousands of women have career opportunities they had never even dreamed of. So, get cracking at this book because we need more and more women sitting at the table.

The motivated millennial woman is not only trying to excel in her career but also in her health and personal life. Timothy Ferriss has discovered a health hack to the human body that is thanks to a collective of wisdom from elite athletes, MD’s, and Olympic training centers. This is a great resource for the motivated millennial woman who is always on the move and trying to “have it all.” Plus, I don’t know about you, but I would read any book that provides tips for incredible sex.

I mean the title gives it away. You can’t make it to the top worrying about every single little problem. Sometimes you just have to say fuck to achieve your success. Mark Manson helps you to cut through the crap and show how not trying to be positive all the time helps you to become a better and happier person.

Motivated millennial women don’t make it to the top without the help of a few other women who have mastered it. So thank your sisters by checking out these books. Help to continue a legacy of women bosses!

Do you know of any great book for the motivated millennial woman? Add them below in the comments section!

