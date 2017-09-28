I have never been what you would call a “beauty expert.” In high school, I actually looked down on the girls who come to school with a full face on, thinking they were shallow. I didn’t start wearing makeup at all until I was 19. Even then it was just a coat of mascara and some foundation before class. In the past few years, though, I’ve come to appreciate and enjoy playing with cosmetics. My favorite look includes a bold red lip and sparkly neutral eyes. I’m still not great at the application and don’t experiment too far from “the norm,” but wearing makeup has become a big part of my daily routine.

Now that I have delved into the world of beauty, I can’t believe how many cool and unique products are out there and all the things you need to create a “lewk.” Primer, foundation, setting powder, liner, lipstick, shadow, mascara, blush, bronzer, the list goes on. Not to mention skincare! There are so many things I want to try but makeup can get expensive in a hurry, especially when you’re buying higher-quality brands. That’s where Glambot is a lifesaver.

**This article contains affiliate links, and we will be compensated for any purchase made by clicking on them. Thank you for supporting Miss Millennia Magazine!**

Get Your Beauty Fix For Less!

Glambot is basically a gift from the makeup goddesses. Here you can find TONS of cosmetics and skincare items. From high-end and designer brands, they all come at crazy discounted prices. Whether you’re searching for YSL and Anastasia Beverley Hills or Benefit and Jeffree Star, they have the most coveted and rare products. Been eyeing a pricey palette? Glambot has it for way below retail. Need a new lip color for the season? Look no further. Want a limited edition product that’s been sold out everywhere else for months? Glambot has you covered. This site’s extensive inventory has all the products you need for your whole face, whether you’re an edgy Urban Decay gal, a classic Bobbi Brown chick, or a glam Dolce & Gabbana girl.

Glambot specializes in buying and selling pre-owned beauty products. Before you say “ewwww” and leave this article, remember this. Testers at your favorite makeup stores and the products used on you by professional makeup artists are all used, too. Glambot takes great care in sanitizing all the products they receive using a variety of methods including adding isopropyl alcohol, applying heat, and removing parts of the product. Any items that can put bacteria back into the tube, like mascara and liquid lipstick, for example, are only sold unused, so no need to worry about other people’s germs! All products must also be free of contaminants like dirt and pet hair and even the outside of the packaging has to look nice. No sketchy old products that have been hiding at the bottom of some girl’s purse here!

Want Even More Exclusive Deals?

Here’s a little secret: every so often, Glambot offers an unbelievable feature called The Vault, which is exclusive to members. Click here to find out how to join! The Fantasy Vault offers your favorite brands at even better prices than usual. The Vault’s next opening is in November for Black Friday, so hurry over to join! Their Dollar Store, 80% off section will help make you look like a queen for next to nothing, but their special bundles are really where it’s at. Each bundle is curated by Glambot to include lip, eye, and face products you’ll love. It’s a surprise every time! Unlike makeup subscription boxes, though, these are easy on your bank account.

The one I got, called the Glitter and Shimmer Rx Bundle, costs just $24 for $120 worth of glam products. Inside the adorable floral print bag, I got a mascara by Ardency Inn, a concealer stick by Cover FX, a and a primer by e.l.f. My 2 favorite items in my bundle were an anti-wrinkle cream by Caudalie (I am pushing 27 at this point) and a pretty liquid lipstick from Smashbox. The pinky purple shade looks like a glamorous nude on me, so I can’t wait to wear it everywhere from work to dates with my husband! Plus this bundle includes a “prescription” of shimmer and shine in the form of glitter pills you can break open and apply whenever you need some extra sparkle.

You Can Make Money With Glambot, Too!

Want to save even more money on Glambot? Try selling to them! If you have a makeup item that’s been collecting dust in your makeup bag, send it over. Got a sample from a giveaway or subscription box that you hate? Glambot will take that off your hands, too. They even accept makeup brushes and bags. As long as it is not expired, has at least 50 percent of the product left in the package, and is authentic, you’re golden! Once the selling team has accepted your items, they send you a FREE shipping label so you can send off your stuff at no cost to you. The best part is, you can either get paid in cash or get 30 percent more if you accept store credit. You’re probably going to spend that money on more Glambot makeup anyway, right?

Time To Get Shopping!

Now that I know about Glambot, I’m so excited to tap into their inventory. Trying new shades and makeup products sounds like so much fun but I definitely can’t afford to buy things willy-nilly at their full prices. But on Glambot, I can treat myself to some fancy stuff or experiment with some wild makeup colors without draining my bank account! I might even get some specialized brushes so I can apply my new products flawlessly.

Today’s your lucky day because Miss Millennia Magazine has an exclusive Glambot discount code just for our readers! We knew you’d be dying to try this awesome website and now is your chance. Just apply the code UGLOW30 to your first Glambot order at checkout and you’ll get 30 percent off. Now you can buy even more stuff without feeling guilty ;)

Products:

Ardency Inn Punker Unrivaled Volume & Curl Lash Wax

Caudalie Polyphenol C15 Anti-Wrinkle Eye & Lip Cream

Cover FX Correct Click Yellow

Smashbox Be Legendary Lip Gloss in Orchid