What exactly is a hipster? There are various definitions but my favorite comes from the very wise Urban Dictionary. The description is quite long but here is my favorite part:

“Hipsters are a subculture of men and women typically in their 20’s and 30’s that value independent thinking, counter-culture, progressive politics, an appreciation of art and indie-rock, creativity, intelligence, and witty banter…Although “hipsterism” is really a state of mind, it is also often intertwined with distinct fashion sensibilities. Hipsters reject the culturally-ignorant attitudes of mainstream consumers, and are often be seen wearing vintage and thrift store inspired fashions, tight-fitting jeans, old-school sneakers, and sometimes thick rimmed glasses.”

Yeah, you know the person. We all have the hipster friend in our group and buying gifts for them can be challenging. You want to find the perfect thing that is just edgy and cool enough that they’ll truly enjoy it. Well, have no fear! Here are the perfect gifts for the hipster in your life.

The Portlandia Cookbook

The television show, Portlandia, seems to be a big hit in the hipster community. One reason I would guess is that the show is based in Portland where a mass of hipsters can be found. Another might be its witty and “woke” sense of humor. Either way it’s a hit amongst hipsters, so why not get them the Portlandia Cookbook. Not only does it give actual recipes for the freegan, organic farmer, and food truck diehard. It also contains funny stories, advice, and tidbits from the cast of Portlandia. This would be the ultimate gift for the hipster in your life.

Cinema Lightbox

This Cinema Lightbox would be the perfect gift for the hipster in your life because it is reusable, low-maintence, and humorous. They could easily change out what they want the lightbox to project and could last them for quite a long time. This gift plays into their creative side that they could showcase in their home or in the office.

Beard Kit

Now, this may come off as a stereotype (so I apologize if I am offending any hipsters) but most hipster men are known for having a beard. Typically, not just any beard, but a really freaking cool one that is always perfectly kept. So if the hipster in your life does have a beard, why not get them a beard kit. It would be a very practical gift that you know they would use. Plus the branding is pretty fun and edgy.

Hipster Fox Square Journal Notebook

As mentioned before in the definition, hipsters are known to be very creative and artistic. So what better gift to give than a journal where they can draw, write lyrics, or whatever pops into their mind. Once again it would be a practical gift that you know they would use. Hipster aside, anyone could use a journal. It’s an added bonus though that there is a fox on the front dressed like a hipster.

The Hipster Handbook

The Hipster Handbook would be a funnier gift to give. Everybody must have their own handbook so why not give them theirs. There are plenty of reviews that say this book is hilarious because it so true about hipster culture (reviews that came from self-proclaimed hipsters). Plus it may help educate the hipster in your life on things they didn’t know about. So if your hipster has a sense of humor, this would be the gift to give them.

Hello, My Name Is Pabst: Baby Names for Nonconformist, Indie, Geeky, DIY, Hipster, and Alterna-Parents of Every Kind

This would be a cute and funny gift for the hipster in your life that is looking to extend their family. A perfect naming guide for the soon to be children of a hipster family. It would help them with out of the norm names and a definite shake-up from the normal baby naming books. You would not only be giving them a gift but also a baby gift. Two gifts in one! You would be the ultimate friend for gifting them with this one.

Here’s a Cup of Calm The Fox Down Funny Hipster Fox Novelty Ceramic Coffee Cup

Once again, hipsters are into witty things. So there is nothing wittier (or cute) that a mug that replaces a fox with the word f… well you know the word. Plus just getting them a mug period is a very practical gift because they need something to drink their fancy lattes or macchiatos from. Why not make it a cute fun mug such as this one.

Trust My Dopeness T-Shirt

When in doubt, add to their wardrobe. Hipsters are known to wear funny t-shirts or ones that contain slang. You can never go wrong with getting them a shirt that fits into their hipster lifestyle. For example, this “Trust my Dopeness shirt would be perfect because it is witty and uses slang. So if you feel that none of the other gifts fit, I can always guarantee a witty t-shirt will do the trick.

Anyone of these gifts would be perfect for the hipster in your life. Each plays into their witty and creative lifestyles. Shopping for the hipster in your life will no longer be a struggle. So get out there and get buying!

